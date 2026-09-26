Asian Games: Priya stuns two-time World medallist Oh Yeonji in pre-QF; Kapil also through, Jadumani

Nishio, Sep 26 (IANS) Commonwealth Games gold medallist Priya Ghanghas stunned two-time World medallist Oh Yeonji of South Korea in the women's 60kg round of 16 with a unanimous 5-0 win at the Nishio Gymnasium here on Saturday.

Priya put up a dominant performance in the pre-quarters as she bagged all three rounds to win the contest with three cards of 30-27 and two cards of 29-28 from the five judges.

Priya won the opening round 5-0 as she landed her punches precisely and also forced a standing count for Oh as her jabs proved too much to handle for the two-time medallist.

Priya was brilliant in the second round too as she defended and counter-punched pretty well. Her left jabs helped her bag the second round 5-0. Oh charged at Priya and looked desperate for dominance, but the Indian landed a few counter punches and took the round 3-2 in her favour to win the match.

Priya will now be up against Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the quarterfinals on Monday for a place in the semis.

Earlier, Kapil had defeated Iran's Sam Estaki in the men's 90kg round of 16 with a unanimous 5-0 decision. Kapil will face South Korea's Kim Gichae in the last eight clash on Monday.

Meanwhile, CWG 2026 silver medallist Jadumani Singh earlier lost his men's 55kg round of 16 bout against Phillippnes' Carlo Paalam.

Indian boxers have been doing well at the Asiad. Earlier, Parveen and Ankush also marched into the quarterfinals in their respective categories. Parveen made it to the quarterfinals of the Women's 65kg category after receiving a walkover from Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the round of 16 at the Nishio Gymnasium on Thursday here.

Parveen, whose bronze medal was taken off her at the Hangzhou Games, is now one win away from securing a medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games 2026. She will be facing reigning world silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals for a place in the semis.

--IANS

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