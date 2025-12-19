December 19, 2025 4:27 PM हिंदी

Anurag Kashyap reveals he is used to the failure of his films

Anurag Kashyap reveals he is used to the failure of his films

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Director Anurag Kashyap revealed that he is used to the failure of his films.

During the teaser launch event of "Dacoit", co-starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, in which he will be essaying the role of a fearless and uncompromising cop, Swamy, Kashyup was asked about the box office failure of his latest directorial venture, "Nishaanchi".

The filmmaker was asked, "You have had other releases also this year in different capacities, as a producer, as a presenter, this time as an actor. Your directorial venture, Nishaanchi was really a passion project, and much like what usually happens with your films, you know, it gains a cult following over the years; I think pretty much similar is going to happen to Nishaanchi. However, were you disappointed or upset with the box office reception of the film?"

Reacting to this, Kashyup said, "No, no, I'm used to it," leaving everyone laughing.

"I'm used to it because, yeah, I probably expected a little bit more and thought maybe the audience and I are cinema men. But then I realized the very second day", he added.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' maker went on to share, "I was used to it, then we decided to, because it was one film, we decided to put that one film, both parts together, on OTT.

Because it was a film produced by Amazon, so it was already seen. So I'm happy with OTT."

Before this, Kashyap opened up about how “Nishaanchi” was initially called “Babloo Nishaanchi.”

He revealed that the film’s initial title was different before it was finally changed to "Nishaanchi".

The filmmaker said, “Initially, the title was Babloo Nishaanchi, Rangilee Rinku, and Dabloo — everyone said it was too long. The story of how Nishaanchi was coined and the film was finally named.”

For the unversed, Babloo and Dabloo are the names of Aaishvary Thackeray’s characters of twin brothers in the movie, whereas Rinku is the name of Vedika Pinto’s character.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'Knackered' Ben Stokes fit to bowl', says assistant coach Jeetan Patel after the England skipper failed to bowl on Day 3 in at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday. Photo credit: EnglandCricket/X

Ashes, 3rd Test: 'Knackered' Stokes fit to bowl, says assistant coach after skipper's no-bowling show on Day 3 in Adelaide

Japan reiterates commitment to non-nuclear policies

Japan reiterates commitment to non-nuclear policies

India and Netherlands need to stick together, intensify cooperation: Dutch FM

India and Netherlands need to stick together, intensify cooperation: Dutch FM

CDSCO labs flag 205 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in November

CDSCO labs flag 205 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in November

Indian markets remain resilient raising Rs 9.7 lakh crore in H1 FY26: Report

Indian markets remain resilient raising Rs 9.7 lakh crore in H1 FY26: Report

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights 111 pc productivity as Parliament session ends

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlights 111 pc productivity as Parliament session ends

India values partnership with key EU member Netherlands: EAM Jaishankar

India values partnership with key EU member Netherlands: EAM Jaishankar

Sensex, Nifty end higher as strong rupee lift market sentiment

Sensex, Nifty end higher as strong rupee lift market sentiment

When Dilip Kumar introduced Saira Banu to Madhubala on the sets of Mughal-E-Azam

When Dilip Kumar introduced Saira Banu to Madhubala on the sets of Mughal-E-Azam

Anurag Kashyap reveals he is used to the failure of his films

Anurag Kashyap reveals he is used to the failure of his films