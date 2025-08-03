Govind Namdev on doing Fragile, 'I always feel a sense of social responsibility'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Govind Namdev appeared in the short film "Fragile", which aims to create awareness around the Fragile X Syndrome.

Talking about the project, Govind revealed that it was producer Rajniesh Duggall and the cause that made him say yes to the film.

He shared, “When Rajniesh Duggall called me regarding the film and told me that he wanted to make a short film for a social cause and needed me for it, I asked him, ‘What is the social cause?’ He told me that it is about a disease called Fragile X Syndrome, which is hereditary. It is passed on from parents to children. It damages the brain, due to which the brain is unable to develop properly. Many defects are created, which prevent the child from developing completely. The child is also unable to adjust properly among people because the brain is restricted or wrapped up."

Govind added that not many people are aware of this kind of disease or social issue, and hence, the purpose of this film is to spread more information to people about how to handle this disease and how to deal with it in a loving and controlled way.

“It is said that there is no cure for it. Rajniesh Duggall told me that he wanted to make this short film to raise awareness about all these things that people don’t know. I immediately said, ‘If you are making a film for a social cause, then I am with you. You can call me anytime, and I will be there.’ Because I always feel a sense of social responsibility within myself,” he added.

Elated to be a part of such a project, Govind said, “I feel this film makes an impact and serves the purpose for which it was made. Films like this—whether short films, medium-length films, or even full feature films—should definitely be made for social causes."

He further believes that such films should have a strong message that touches people, awakens their social consciousness, and helps them understand how such diseases can be handled.

