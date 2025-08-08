August 08, 2025 7:55 PM हिंदी

Government-e-Marketplace clocks transactions worth Rs 5.4 lakh crore in GMV in FY25

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) recorded transactions worth Rs 5.4 lakh crore in gross merchandise Value (GMV) in FY 2024–25, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday, on the occasion of GeM’s 9th Foundation Day.

Over the past nine years, GeM has recorded notable achievements, onboarding 1.5 lakh women-led enterprises along with startups, self-help groups (SHGs), artisans and micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

“Our focus remains on ensuring every enterprise, from tribal artisans to tech-driven startups, can easily access public procurement opportunities,” said Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, GeM.

The platform has implemented technology-driven procurement processes for faster and more cost-effective transactions, expanded into new service verticals such as insurance, manpower and Mine Development and Operations (MDOs), and extended training and onboarding support to state governments, public sector undertakings and local bodies.

Launched in 2016 to promote transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” the platform has grown into a digital procurement system connecting sellers and service providers across the country, including women entrepreneurs, startups, micro and small enterprises (MSEs), artisans, self-help groups (SHGs) and Divyangjans.

This year’s Foundation Day celebration was held on the theme ‘Ease, Access and Inclusion’.

Key reforms announced include the elimination of caution money for sellers, rationalisation of vendor assessment fees and a reduction in transaction charges, resulting in exemption for 97 per cent of orders. These measures are aimed at making public procurement more accessible and equitable.

To mark the occasion, a GeM Seller Samvad was organised on August 6, 2025 at the GeM office in New Delhi, bringing together participants from different sectors.

GeM uses AI-powered tools and a multilingual Learning Management System (LMS) to facilitate access to public procurement. Features such as voice-enabled navigation and region-specific training modules support onboarding and transactions for sellers, including those in remote and underserved areas.

--IANS

na/

