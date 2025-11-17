November 17, 2025 9:05 PM हिंदी

Government aims to ensure farming remains a profitable business for farmers: Minister

Government aims to ensure farming remains a profitable business for farmers: Minister

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Government has an objective to ensure the country's food security, provide nutritious food to the people, and ensure that farming remains a profitable business for farmers, Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Asian Seed Congress 2025, the Union Minister said that the Government has focused on setting a target to increase productivity per hectare, providing good seeds to farmers, and reducing production costs.

He also informed that the government highly prioritises ensuring fair prices for farmers' produce, compensating them when needed, and focusing on the diversification of farming practices.

​Chouhan stated that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and various state institutions are making efforts to develop bio-fortified crop varieties as well as varieties resilient to climate change, to overcome the serious problem of malnutrition.​

The Union Minister emphatically stated that the contribution of the private sector, along with public sector institutions, is necessary for the development of high-quality seeds.

He said that the seeds coming from the private sector for the Indian agricultural sector are costly, and since the majority of our farmers belong to the deprived class, they cannot afford these seeds. Therefore, Chouhan appealed to the private sector to make the prices of seeds more affordable.

The Union Minister said that if seeds that do not require changing every year are made available to the farmers, a major concern of our farming community will be relieved. He also instructed companies to address the problem of poor-quality seeds with no or very low germination capacity and take action against those responsible.

Chouhan further appealed to every stakeholder of the agriculture sector to log in to the SATHI Portal, launched by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and utilise the facilities available on this portal.

He said that the development of climate-resilient varieties is the need of the hour.

"Our country has 15 agro-climatic zones, and therefore, we need to develop varieties that can withstand drought, heat, and pesticides," the Union minister said.

He informed that two varieties of rice have been developed using the advanced technique of Genome Editing, which will increase productivity by 19 to 40 per cent with less water usage and also reduce carbon emissions.

Additionally, while speaking to seed producers at the event, he expressed the need for more research and development in the field of coarse grains.

The minister appealed to private companies to present their issues before the government.

Chouhan asked companies to consider how the time taken to bring new seeds to the market can be reduced, and he agreed to make efforts to reduce the time required for testing these seeds.

"The cost of testing is excessive, and the government is ready to work jointly with the private sector in this regard," the minister stated.

--IANS

aps/uk

LATEST NEWS

‘Violence to hope’: Maoist survivors find new life at Chhattisgarh’s ‘Pandum Cafe’

‘Violence to hope’: Maoist survivors find new life at Chhattisgarh’s ‘Pandum Cafe’

Arjun Erigaisi draws with Wei Yi in Game 1 of quarterfinals; Yakubboev scores sole win of the round in the $2 million FIDE World Cup 2026 at Hotel Resort Rio in Panaji in Goa, on Monday.

FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi draws with Wei Yi QF Game 1; Yakubboev scores sole win

Paul McCartney performs silent track for AI protest album

Paul McCartney performs silent track for AI protest album

'Not an isolated incident, but part of larger resurgence of JeM': Italian journalist on Delhi blast

'Not an isolated incident, but part of larger resurgence of JeM': Italian journalist on Delhi blast

Fresh filing alleges $533 million was routed back to Byju Raveendran; founders deny charges

Fresh filing alleges $533 million was routed back to Byju Raveendran; founders deny charges

Bangladesh: Awami League calls for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday after 'illegal' verdict against Hasina

Bangladesh: Awami League calls for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday after 'illegal' verdict against Hasina

Anupam Kher shares video with Ajinkya Rahane, says he lost control on language after quick touch down followed by take-off

Anupam Kher says, he lost control on language after scary touch down in an in-flight video with Ajinkya Rahane

Yunus govt has 'visceral hatred' for Hasina, Awami League: Former diplomat

Yunus govt has 'visceral hatred' for Hasina, Awami League: Former diplomat

RSS ban row: K’taka govt order violates fundamental rights, rules HC

RSS ban row: K’taka govt order violates fundamental rights, rules HC

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of him 'finding his calm'

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of him 'finding his calm'