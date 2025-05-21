‘Good For Nothing’ teaser from ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ promises riveting physical training sequences

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) The teaser of the first song ‘Good For Nothing’ from the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ was unveiled on Wednesday. It offers a peek into the jolly, fun, and humorous journey of Coach Gulshan, played by Aamir and his talented team.

The teaser shows Aamir’s character training his team for basketball, promising a glimpse into the madness that's about to unfold when the full song releases on Thursday.

The song features the vocals of Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya, with Neil Mukherjee on guitar and Sheldon D’Silva on bass.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which marked the directorial debut of Aamir. The trailer of the film has struck the right chord with viewers, who are eagerly anticipating more from this heartwarming family entertainer.

The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.

The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer, under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is set to be released in theatres only on June 20, 2025. The film will later be released directly on YouTube under the ‘Pay per view’ model.

