Good boss Olivia Rodrigo pays for her band and crew to consult therapists

Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo has a heart of gold, and goes out of her way to care for her tea. Her touring guitarist Daisy Spencer has revealed that the singer pays for her band and crew to have access to free therapy, both on and off tour.

Spencer, 31, spoke about her experience working with the Grammy winner, 22, on ‘The StageLeft Podcast’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel”, Spencer said. “I have never had anything like that. And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilized the crap out of that”.

She continued, “Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour. Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive”.

As per ‘People’, Spencer then detailed how having access to free therapy has impacted her life offstage. "I'm doing baby Daisy a good justice of finally getting to hear baby Daisy's story of what they were going through when I was younger and everything”, she said.

She shared, "It's been a gift for real. I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there. That's the gift that therapy has given to me, is that I am able to really flesh out some stuff from my childhood that needed a voice”.

Towards the end of the podcast, Spencer called Rodrigo "Literally is the dreamiest boss of all time”.

The singer has previously been open about the importance of therapy in her own life. Her father, Chris Rodrigo, is a family therapist.

Olivia is known for exploring the growing pains of young womanhood through her nostalgic pop-rock music.

