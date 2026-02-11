Golf: Jhared Hack storms into halfway lead at Players' Championship 2026

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) American Jhared Hack went bogey-free for the second day in succession to storm into the halfway lead at the INR 1.5 crore DP World Players Championship 2026 being played at the Qutab Golf Course in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Hack (64-63), fresh from his win in the PGTI’s season-opener in Naya Raipur last week, was not in the best of physical shape on Wednesday but still managed to follow up his first round of 64 with an even better seven-under 63 on day two to move his total to 13-under 127 and thus gain two spots from his overnight tied third position.

Honey Baisoya (63-65), who was third in Chhattisgarh last week, also continued to impress in Delhi as he posted a 65 in round two, to maintain his overnight second position. Honey, a seven-time winner on PGTI, totalled 12-under 128 after 36 holes.

Jamal Hossain was in third place at 11-under 129 while Tapendra Ghai, Dhruv Sheoran, Veer Ahlawat and Amardeep Malik were in joint fourth place at eight-under 132.

The cut was declared at one-over 141. Fifty-six professionals made it to the money rounds.

Las Vegas-based Jhared Hack, who was two shots off the lead after round one, was on a roll on the back nine, where he collected five birdies, which included an eagle lip-out from 30 feet and a 15-foot conversion. Jhared then had a quieter front-nine but managed to end it well with birdies on the eighth and ninth.

The 36-year-old Jhared said, “I played solid golf and hit it where I wanted to off the tee. You need to create your birdie chances off the tee here because there are a ton of trees here. I was fairly conservative, but stayed patient at the same time and created enough chances. I made my fair share of putts.

“I felt a bit under the weather on the front-nine, in the second half of my round, so it was a battle to just hang in there mentally. Now the plan is to just go out there and control what I can.”

Honey Baisoya mixed seven birdies with two bogeys on Wednesday. He had a couple of setbacks with consecutive bogeys on the 14th and 15th, but fought back well with two birdies thereafter. He found the trees on the 16th and 17th, but a couple of terrific second shots and two long conversions from just off the green saw him extract birdies there.

Honey said, “The ball placement has been key for me so far this season. I’ve done well to find the wider part of the green regularly. My putting is also much improved. I was proud of my recovery after the two bogeys on the back nine. The two late birdies were a result of a couple of great shots from tough positions.”

Speaking on the importance of cut day, which is the second round, Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “Cut Day shows whether a player is ready for professional golf at the highest level. It tests consistency, patience, and the ability to handle pressure—skills that are essential on international tours.

“At the DP World Players Championship at Qutub Golf Course, Day 2 closely reflects global playing conditions. Players who make the cut show that they can manage difficult moments, adjust to changing conditions, and make smart decisions. This experience helps Indian professionals prepare for competition on the world stage.”

--IANS

bsk/