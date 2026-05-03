Golf: Indian American Akshay Bhatia surges into top-10 at Doral

Miami, May 3 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia delivered a confident display on the third day of the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, dramatically improving his position on the leaderboard.

Known as “moving day” in golf, the third round proved exactly that for Bhatia, as he climbed into the top 10 with one of the more eye-catching rounds of the tournament so far.

Bhatia carded a brilliant five-under-par 67, highlighted by four birdies and a stunning eagle. Despite dropping a single shot, his aggressive yet controlled approach paid off, allowing him to leap 18 spots—from tied 26th to tied 8th.

With a cumulative score of seven-under-par after three rounds, Bhatia is now well placed for a op-10 and another strong finish this season, having already secured a victory earlier in the year.

His round gained momentum early, with birdies on the third, fifth, eighth, and tenth holes. The highlight came at the par-5 12th, where he sank an eagle to briefly reach six-under for the day.

However, a missed par opportunity on the same hole resulted in a bogey, slightly halting his surge and pushing him just outside the top five. Even so, his overall performance showcased both skill and resilience, keeping him within striking distance heading into the final round.

While Bhatia’s rise was one of the standout stories of the day, Cameron Young continues to dominate the tournament. Young maintained his composure with a steady two-under-par 70, extending his total score to an impressive 15-under-par. This gives him a commanding six-shot lead over a competitive chasing pack that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler himself posted a solid three-under-par 69, bringing his total to nine-under-par. However, he was unable to significantly close the gap on Young. Joining Scheffler at that score are Si Woo Kim and Kristoffer Reitan, both of whom remain within reach but will need exceptional final rounds to challenge for the title.

Among other players of Indian origin, Sudarshan Yellamaraju sits tied for 37th after a round of 75, while Sahith Theegala, who like Bhatia is backed by Hero, slipped to tied 63rd following a 74. Both players will be looking to improve their standings on the final day.

As the tournament heads into its final round, weather conditions could play a crucial role. Forecasts suggest possible rain, which may add an extra layer of difficulty and unpredictability to the course. For Bhatia, maintaining the confidence and rhythm from his third round will be essential if he hopes to climb further up the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Young’s substantial lead places him in a strong position, but recent history suggests nothing is guaranteed. He previously held a similar position at the Masters before finishing tied for third, indicating that pressure in the final round can shift outcomes dramatically. With top players in pursuit and challenging conditions expected, the stage is set for a thrilling conclusion at Doral.

--IANS

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