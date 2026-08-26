Golf: Diksha Dagar to spearhead Indian challenge at Women’s Irish Open

Kildare, Aug 26 (IANS) Diksha Dagar will lead the Indian team at the 2026 Women’s Irish Open, starting on Thursday at The K Club’s Palmer South Course in County Kildare, Ireland.

The tournament, marking its 20th edition, has drawn a robust international lineup, featuring over 129 players from 34 countries vying for a €450,000 prize pool. This year, the event holds particular importance for the host nation, with a record 16 Irish players, nine professionals and seven amateurs, participating.

For India, Dagar will be a focal point, as she is a two-time LET winner and one of the most consistent players from the country on the European circuit.

Dagar has achieved five Top-10 finishes and four additional Top-20 placements, currently ranking 11th on the Order of Merit. Her precision, strategic play, and dependable short game may be especially beneficial on the challenging Palmer South course, where wind could introduce extra difficulty.

Dagar will be accompanied by Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik, offering India a mix of seasoned experience and up-and-coming talent.

Pranavi arrives in Kildare after being the only Indian to qualify for the Swiss Ladies Open two weeks ago, where she finished tied for 38th. The golfer from Mysuru has had a consistent season, making 12 cuts in 17 events and currently ranks 46th in the LET season standings. She aims to leverage this consistency and secure a strong finish this week.

Teenager Avani Prashanth brings additional excitement to the Indian team. The 18-year-old newcomer secured her full LET card earlier this season and is returning to competition after taking a break in India, skipping the Swiss event.

Prashanth has demonstrated her ability to compete at this level, finishing tied for third place with Dagar at the Dutch Ladies Open. She also placed T-5 at the Jabra Ladies.

Tvesa Malik completes India's four-player lineup. The seasoned player aims to regain her best form after missing the cut in Switzerland. Nonetheless, Malik has shown she can compete on the LET this season, securing a tie for fifth at the Jabra Ladies Open.

The Palmer South Course is designed to challenge all facets of the players' games, featuring strategic hazards, difficult approaches, and potentially strong winds that emphasise precision and course management. With 16 Irish players aiming for a historic home win and a competitive international field, the Women’s Irish Open is set to be an exciting event.

Although Irish women’s golf is gaining strength, the tournament has yet to see a home winner. Solheim Cup star and World No. 82 Leona Maguire will spearhead Ireland’s effort to break that streak. Maguire is the only Irish player to have won on the Ladies European Tour (LET), securing the individual title at the 2024 Team Series – London.

--IANS

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