February 01, 2026 10:45 AM हिंदी

Gold, silver prices dip 7 to 9 pc as aggressive profit taking continues

Gold, silver prices dip 7 to 9 pc as aggressive profit taking continues

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Gold and silver prices continued their sharp decline on Sunday, as investors booked profits post an unprecedented rally over the past year.

MCX gold February futures fell 7.12 per cent to Rs 1,39,000 per 10 grams around 10 am on an intraday basis. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures dipped 9 per cent to Rs 2,65,652 per kg.

CME Group raised margin requirements on Comex gold and silver futures after the metal prices saw steep declines, which raised investor caution.

Further, the US dollar strengthened, and domestic investors expected a customs duty cut in Budget 2026, which fuelled the fall in precious metals.

International markets saw spot gold prices heading for their steepest daily fall since 1983, while silver is set for its worst day on record.

CME Group said on Friday that margins for gold futures under the non-heightened risk profile will be raised to 8 per cent of the underlying contract value from the current 6 per cent. For positions under the heightened risk profile, the new margins will be 8.8 per cent, up from 6.6 per cent.

Higher margins will lead to traders locking more money upfront to hold the same futures position, which reduces speculative interests.

Analysts said that MCX Gold futures have witnessed a sharp rejection from the Rs 1,80,000–Rs 1,81,000 zone, followed by an aggressive breakdown, confirming short-term trend exhaustion.

However, they maintained that the broader long-term trend of the yellow metal was bullish.

The breakdown in MCX silver invalidates the steep bullish channel, and signals panic unwinding of leveraged long positions, they said, adding that momentum indicators have flipped from extreme overbought to oversold within a very short span, highlighting structural instability rather than healthy correction.

For silver, a critical support zone lies at Rs 2,60,000-Rs 2,55,000 zone, they said, adding that a pullback toward Rs 3,00,000-Rs 3,10,000 zone is expected to attract selling pressure.

The trend remains bearish biased in the short term, with volatility expected to stay elevated, analysts noted.

--IANS

aar/rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Anil Kapoor says 'Grateful for you in every janam' as he wishes Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Anil Kapoor says 'Grateful for you in every janam' as he wishes Jackie Shroff on his birthday

UPI transactions surge 28 pc at 21.70 billion in Jan: NPCI

UPI transactions surge 28 pc at 21.70 billion in Jan: NPCI

Gold, silver prices dip 7 to 9 pc as aggressive profit taking continues

Gold, silver prices dip 7 to 9 pc as aggressive profit taking continues

Suryakumar shares positive update on Tilak and Sunder's availability for the T20 World Cup set to start on February 7. Photo credit: IANS

Tilak to play warm-up matches, Sunder looking good, Suryakumar Yadav gives update ahead of T20 WC

Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise by Rs 49 from Feb 1

Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise by Rs 49 from Feb 1

Practising with foreign players helps understand game better, says Maharashtra Kesari’s Manisha Bhanwala about her experience of playing in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

PWL 2026: Practising with foreign players helps understand game better, says Maharashtra Kesari’s Manisha Bhanwala

Sensex, Nifty open nearly flat on Budget Day

Sensex, Nifty open nearly flat on Budget Day

Rohit Shetty firing case: 3 bullet holes on building wall, police scanning CCTV

Rohit Shetty firing case: 3 bullet holes on building wall, police scans CCTV

Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pakistani security officials in ‘coordinated attacks’

Baloch rebels kill over 80 Pakistani security officials in ‘coordinated attacks’

Historic shift: Part B of Budget to share long-term objectives to shape India's growth

Historic shift: Part B of Budget to share long-term objectives to shape India's growth