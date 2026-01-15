Going to create 'big problems' with NATO: Uruguay envoy on US aspiring to control Greenland

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Uruguay's Ambassador to India, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, said on Thursday that the US seeking control over Greenland would create "big problems" with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the European Union (EU) and the rest of the world.

In an interview with IANS, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla said that the US expressing aspirations of having influence in different countries could change the world order.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's statement that the United States needs Greenland for security reasons, he responded, "Sometimes States can put to themselves many security reasons, and in this case, like the US has stated that the Greenland would be their aspiration to have it in their influence and in their sovereignty. We would say that it is also going to create big problems with the NATO, big problems with the European Union, and with the rest of the world. But we will see how the US can handle this, maybe in another way."

Speaking to reporters, Trump recently said that the United States needs Greenland for national security, reiterating a long-standing position following a White House meeting involving US and Danish officials. He said the issue was being reviewed at the highest levels of government. Trump said the United States maintains a strong relationship with Denmark but argued that Greenland’s strategic location makes it critical for US and allied security.

On being asked whether he believes US' position on Greenland could increase tensions within NATO, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla responded, "Probably yes, because it's another member of its own organisation. It would probably create a big problem among them, NATO."

When asked about US' attack on Venezuela and its threats to Colombia, he responded, "We think that because of our tradition in foreign policy, it is not our standing to support the intermission in other States' affairs. So, we think it's something that we have to let the Venezuelans resolve what they will do."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were "captured" and "flown out" of the country, earlier this month.

Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla stated that Washington expressing some aspirations of having influence in different countries would change the world order.

On US freezing new immigrant visa for 75 nations, he said, "I understand that is the decision, the sovereign decision of the United States. Unfortunately, we are not in agreement with that because we are of the sort that we want free movement of people."

He also termed the situation in Iran "worrying" and called for addressing the issue. He said that Uruguay does not back violence in resolving political issues.

On protests in Iran, he said, "Well, we are against all violent methods. We think that the situation in Iran is very worrying. There needs to be a solution. There have been almost 3,000 people killed, and that is something that we do not accept violence in this kind of resolution of political issues."

Expressing Uruguay's support for multilateralism, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla highlighted that India too supports it instead of getting in a problematic situation.

--IANS

akl/as