God has been kind always and blessed me, very happy to be back: Pant

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant expressed delight over his return to international cricket after a gap of nearly four months due to an injury sustained on his right ankle. Pant has been part of India’s squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to begin at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Pant recently made his return to competitive cricket last month when he led the India A side in the two unofficial Tests against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Earlier, he completed his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, following which he was deemed fit for selection.

"After an injury, it is never easy to come back. But God has been kind always and he has blessed me always, and this time also, and very happy to be back," Pant said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"See, every time I take the field, one thing I try to be is to be grateful. That's why I always look up and thank God, my parents, my family, everyone has supported me (during the recovery phase)," he added.

The 28-year-old mentioned how he remained upbeat during his recovery phase and revealed how he overcame negativity.

"One thing I do is to focus on controllables; luck is one thing that you cannot control. So, I try not to think about that, as there are so many factors that we don't factor in. But if you can keep your mind in a place where a lot of things are not affecting you, and you focus only on things that matter to you. You will find happiness if you keep on doing things that make you feel good, especially when you are injured," he said.

"Just be in a zone where you feel comfortable, work hard, be disciplined, and be in a zone where you are ready to learn but still enjoying that time doing everything. Whatever you are doing you need to enjoy that moment, and give your 100 percent and find joy and happiness in that," Pant added.

In the four innings of the India A series, Pant recorded scores of 17, 90, 24, and 65. The wicketkeeper-batter sustained an injury on his toe during the fourth Test of the series in Manchester. In the seven innings on the tour, Pant accumulated 479 runs, including two centuries and three fifties.

