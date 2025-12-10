Goa fire tragedy: Co-owner of nightclub detained from Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The Goa Police have detained Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where 25 people lost their lives in a devastating fire incident.

With Gupta's detention, the total number of people taken into custody in the case has now risen to six, police officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Goa Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Gupta and another owner, Surinder Kumar Khosla, as part of the intensified search operation linked to the fatal blaze.

The LOC against Gupta was issued after a police team failed to locate him at his Delhi residence during an earlier visit.

He was subsequently traced in the national capital and detained.

Police sources said Gupta would soon be formally placed under arrest after the completion of necessary legal procedures to bring him to Goa.

Meanwhile, two other owners of the nightclub, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, continue to remain absconding.

A blue corner INTERPOL notice has been issued against both of them as efforts to trace their whereabouts continue.

So far, the police have arrested five persons in connection with the tragedy.

Those arrested include the nightclub's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and an employee, Bharat Kohli.

Investigations have revealed that Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are suspected to have fled to Phuket in Thailand in what police described as a well-planned escape executed within five hours of the deadly inferno.

As the police continued their search for the two brothers on Monday without success, a raiding team of Goa investigators visited their homes in Delhi and pasted notices on the walls.

According to police inputs, the two boarded an IndiGo flight to Phuket at around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday in an apparent attempt to evade arrest or questioning after the fire that broke out around midnight.

A Look Out Circular against the Luthra brothers was issued later on Sunday evening, several hours after they had already flown to Thailand at around 5 a.m.

The massive fire at the club claimed 25 lives, including four tourists and 14 staff members.

The identities of seven victims are yet to be officially confirmed. Six other people sustained injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Police officials said the club, located near the backwaters of the Arpora River, had a narrow entry and exit, which became one of the major reasons why many victims were unable to escape the inferno in time.

The blaze erupted around midnight on Sunday at the club situated in the bustling Baga area, which draws large crowds owing to its proximity to one of Goa's most frequented beaches.

--IANS

