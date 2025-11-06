Global praise for Bihar polls: Delegates hail India’s ‘inspiring’ and ‘transparent’ democracy

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections got underway, a group of 16 international delegates from six countries arrived in the state to witness the vibrant democratic process of the world’s largest democracy.

The team, comprising election officials and diplomats from Indonesia, South Africa, the Philippines, Colombia, Thailand, and Belgium, was visiting India under the Election Commission of India’s International Election Visitors Programme (IEVP).

The delegates observed various aspects of the electoral process -- from polling station arrangements to the use of technology and voter facilitation -- gaining firsthand insight into how India conducts its mammoth elections with efficiency and transparency.

Speaking to IANS, Idham Holik, Commissioner at Indonesia’s Komisi Pemilihan Umum (KPU), said, “My experience in Bihar has been very inspiring. Everyone could see that the elections were free and fair. India truly is the land of democracy.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Mashudubele Sedula Mamabobo from the Embassy of South Africa praised the Indian electoral system’s use of technology.

“The elections in Bihar were amazing. We learned so many things that we can share in South Africa. We asked difficult questions, and the officials provided satisfying answers. The excitement among voters was moving,” he said, adding that the digital system used in India was far ahead of South Africa’s paper-based process.

Rogelio B. Silva Jr., from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines, also lauded the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer for their “excellent arrangements.

He said, “We were impressed by the transparent and fast election process. The blend of innovation and technology makes voting easier for citizens.”

For the visiting delegates, Bihar’s election became more than an observation—it was a lesson in how the world’s largest democracy combines tradition, technology, and trust to uphold the spirit of free and fair elections.

The IEVP is a flagship program of the ECI for international cooperation and engagement with the Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of other countries and international organisations.

This year’s edition underlines India’s growing role as a leader in electoral management, with the ECI using the Bihar polls as a live demonstration of its operational scale, transparency, and integrity.

