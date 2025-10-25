Global outrage as two Aussie women cricketers allegedly molested in Indore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) In a shocking incident that has sparked global outrage, two Australian women cricketers were allegedly molested and “touched inappropriately” by a biker in Indore on Thursday morning while walking to a nearby cafe.

The incident, which happened during the ongoing Women’s World Cup, has sparked a storm on social media and led to strong criticism from international media concerning women’s safety in India.

Cricket Australia confirmed the disturbing incident in an official statement, saying, “CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter.”

According to police, the incident took place around 11 a.m. near Khajrana Road. The suspect, named Aqeel Khan, allegedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene. Swift coordination between the Australian team’s security officer Danny Simmons and local police resulted in a quick investigation. CCTV footage, eyewitness testimonies, and hotel records helped trace and arrest the suspect within 24 hours.

Officials revealed that Khan, who was riding a black motorcycle, has prior criminal cases registered against him. A First Information Report was filed under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Madhya Pradesh police confirmed that a bystander who recorded the motorcycle’s number played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrator. “The suspect’s vehicle and description matched the details provided by the witnesses,” an officer stated, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

The incident has provoked widespread condemnation from both domestic and international quarters. Several foreign media outlets questioned how India - which is preparing to host major tournaments in the upcoming years - can guarantee the safety of visiting players if such incidents happen in broad daylight.

Users expressed outrage on social media, with hashtags such as #ShameInIndore and #WomenSafetyInIndia trending across platforms. Many demanded stricter preventive measures and greater accountability from local authorities.

Reacting to the controversy, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya termed the act “a stain on India’s image". He said, “This is not just misbehaviour with a woman player but an insult to the nation. The strictest possible action must be taken so that no one dares to tarnish India’s reputation again.”

He reiterated that the state government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes against women and assured that the accused would face punishment “that sets an example for others.”

The Australian team, currently in Indore to play a crucial group-stage match against South Africa, has reportedly been provided with additional security following the incident. The unsettling episode, however, has cast a shadow over what has otherwise been a closely contested Women’s World Cup, reigniting global concerns over the safety of women athletes in India.