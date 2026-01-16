January 16, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Global Economic Cooperation 2026 to boost infra financing, resilience of supply chains

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) India is set to host the Global Economic Cooperation 2026 (GEC) to examine how economic diplomacy, cooperation, and capital alignment must evolve in an increasingly multipolar world, the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC) said on Friday.

Senior policymakers, global CEOs, investors, and leaders of multilateral institutions from India and abroad are expected to attend the event, set to convene in Mumbai from February 17.

With structured engagement across infrastructure financing, advanced manufacturing, technology systems, energy transitions, and resilient supply chains, the event will underscore cooperation beyond trade.

High-level plenaries and closed-door dialogues will focus on economic corridors, investment partnerships, digital connectivity, ESG frameworks, and the governance of emerging technologies, which are areas now central to economic sovereignty and global stability.

Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC), a non-profit platform, will convene the meeting in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Maharashtra, a statement said.

“The global economy is entering a decisive decade where economies need to protect themselves against the threats of fragmentation, protectionism, and uncertainty," said Priyam Gandhi-Mody, Director, Future Economic Cooperation Council.

Through Global Economic Cooperation 2026, India is stepping forward to convene governments, investors, and industry leaders to shape practical pathways for cooperation across capital, infrastructure, technology, and energy that reflect the realities of a multipolar world and our shared responsibility for global prosperity, said Gandhi-Mody.

On the third day of the summit, GEC 2026 will also see the launch of the Emerging Leaders Circle, a dedicated platform engaging young business minds and future business leaders through curated panels and discussions on global economic change and innovation.

The Emerging Leaders Circle will be convened in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Columbia University.

"Envisaged as an annual convening, the forum will bring together ministerial leadership, sovereign and institutional investors, and CEOs from critical sectors including infrastructure, logistics, ports, clean energy, AI, fintech, and advanced manufacturing," the statement said.

