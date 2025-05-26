Glamour, guns, and espionage: The ‘shadowy’ world of Jyoti Malhotra

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The case of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has taken an interesting turn, with allegations of espionage for Pakistan now casting a shadow over her online fame.

Jyoti, who was once known for her travel vlogs and glamorous lifestyle, is now under arrest, with Indian investigators probing her links to Pakistani intelligence agencies. The depth of her alleged betrayal is also being ascertained by the sleuths of the probe agency.

The startling revelation came after Scottish YouTuber Callum Mill, known for his travel channel Callum Abroad, uploaded a video showing his visit to Lahore's iconic Anarkali Bazar in March. A casually dressed Callum can be seen in the video exploring the vibrant market alone. While roaming around with his camera to shoot, he unexpectedly encounters Jyoti Malhotra. What drew attention more was Malhotra being flanked by six armed men, all wielding AK-47s and donning jackets emblazoned with the phrase “No Fear.”

Taken aback by the heavy security detail, Callum remarks, “She's the one with all the guys… six gunmen surrounding her. I don’t know why, what’s the need for all the guns?” His surprise isn’t misplaced. While Callum moved freely as a regular tourist, Jyoti appeared to receive VIP-level protection, sparking fresh suspicions over her unusual access in Pakistan.

Their brief interaction on camera was cordial. Jyoti introduced herself as “India” and praised Pakistan’s hospitality. But her casual demeanour did little to explain the military-style entourage shadowing her every step.

Investigators believe this level of security was provided by Pakistani agencies, with whom she is suspected to have been in contact during and after her visit.

Indian police are now scrutinising Jyoti’s digital devices to determine what sensitive information may have been leaked. Her finances are under the scanner as well. Despite no known substantial income sources, she consistently flew first class, stayed in luxury hotels, and dined in five-star restaurants — in both Pakistan and China, where she travelled shortly after her Lahore trip, again enjoying lavish treatment.

According to sources, Jyoti’s trips were likely sponsored, and the YouTuber was often seen mingling with numerous high-profile Pakistani officials at exclusive gatherings. These developments have given further currency to the belief that her influencer persona may have been a cover for more covert operations.

