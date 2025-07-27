Gangaikonda Cholapuram committee hails announcement of grand statues for Chola emperors 

Chennai, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the ancient Shiva temple of Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu and also announced that grand statues of Chola emperors Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola will be erected to honour their contributions to Indian history and culture.

The Prime Minister’s promise of constructing new and grand statues of Chola emperors has been welcomed and deeply appreciated by Gangaikonda Cholapuram Development Committee.

Gomagan, the president of Gangaikonda Cholapuram development committee expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and said that this is a joyous moment for all of us.

“The visit of PM Modi to Gangaikonda Cholapuram is a joyous event for all of us. Since 2014, we have been celebrating the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival on behalf of the Gangaikonda Cholapuram development committee. In this context, we express our gratitude to Chief Minister Stalin for recognizing the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival as a state festival from the year 2022,” he said.

He further said: "We thank PM Modi for his pledge to build a grand statue for Rajendra Chola, who is renowned for constructing a large navy amongst Indian kings and for leading Naval campaigns in the Southeast Asia."

A special tribute was also paid to Rajendra Chola with the release of Rs 1,000 coin featuring his likeness, which brings pride and joy to all of us, Gangaikonda Cholapuram committee further said.

Speaking during a special function at the historic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple in Ariyalur district, PM Modi said that the Chola empire represented a golden era of India, marked by achievements in architecture, governance, diplomacy, trade, and cultural integration.

“The Cholas established strong political and trade ties with Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Southeast Asia. It is a coincidence that I returned from the Maldives yesterday, and today I stand here in the land once ruled by these visionary kings,” he remarked.

--IANS

mr/pgh