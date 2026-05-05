Gigi Hadid makes rare comment about romance with Bradley Cooper

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Gigi Hadid, who is dating Bradley Cooper, might have walked solo at the 2026 Met Gala, her significant other was still very much on the brain.

At the red carpet, Hadid couldn't help but gush over the actor, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Speaking about how she stays focused in front of the cameras, she told ‘Vogue’, "I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life”.

How does she get to that happy place and be present? She thinks first of her daughter Khai, and then her "man”.

She said, "When I think about Khai, maybe I'm giving joy. And then I'll serve something else to Bradley for the camera”.

As per ‘People’, Bradley Cooper’s absence was not felt for long after he made a surprise appearance inside.

A photo showed the actor wearing a black suit and white-collared shirt. Hadid's return to the Met Gala saw her wearing a sheer Miu Miu creation that, per Vogue, was an amalgamation of all of her favorite collections from the label.

In the nearly three years that Hadid and Cooper have been together, the two have yet to make their red carpet debut. Tonight, however, appears to mark the first Met Gala they've attended together as a couple.

They both attended in 2023 months before they became romantically linked. When they began dating, a source said that things were "going really well" for the couple, and that their relationship seemed to be "getting more and more serious" after they spent time together in Philadelphia.

The insider added, "They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well”.

The two have been spotted on multiple outings together, both low- and high-profile. In February, they were seen holding hands on a rare PDA-packed date night in New York City. The pair went Instagram official in May 2025 in photos shared from Hadid's 30th birthday.

--IANS

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