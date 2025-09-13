George Fernandes promised, Cong didn't do anything: Rijiju calls Bairabi–Sairang railway line historic

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Bairabi–Sairang railway line from Mizoram on Saturday, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the day as "historic for the Northeast" and recalled how promises of railway development had long remained unfulfilled.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway project in Mizoram, marking a historic milestone for the state as Aizawl was formally added to the railway map of India after more than 172 years of railways being introduced in the country.

The Prime Minister also flagged off three new trains during his visit -- the Sairang–Anand Vihar (Delhi) Rajdhani Express (weekly), the Kolkata–Sairang–Kolkata Express (tri-weekly), and the Guwahati–Sairang–Guwahati Express (daily).

Praising this development, Rijiju shared a video clip from 1990 featuring then Railways Minister George Fernandes, under the V.P. Singh government, discussing plans to expand railway connectivity into Manipur.

Fernandes, responding to a journalist from Manipur, had said, "We have a proposal to take the Railways to Manipur, and some work on that has already started. As far as the reservation question is concerned, I have taken this matter up with the Chief Minister and agreed, on my own initiative, to open a reservation office in Imphal."

Rijiju, in a post on X, remarked, "Today is a historic day for NorthEast. In 1990, Minister of Railways George Fernandes talked about Railways for Manipur. Thereafter, Congress regime didn't do anything. Now, Narendra Modi ji has changed the Railways landscape in North-East."

The Bairabi–Sairang broad gauge project, sanctioned in 2008–2009, has been completed at a cost of Rs 8,213.72 crore under the Northeast Frontier Railway.

It is a significant part of the Centre's Act East Policy, designed to link Aizawl with Silchar in Assam and thereafter connect it with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2014, and construction began in 2015. After a decade of work, the project was finally inaugurated on Saturday.

Addressing a large gathering virtually, the Prime Minister underlined Mizoram's contribution to the nation's journey.

"Whether it is the freedom movement or nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute… Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion -- these values are at the centre of Mizo society," he said.

"Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India's development journey. This is a historic day for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram. From today, Aizawl will be on India's railway map. A few years ago, I had the opportunity of laying the foundation stone of the Aizawl railway line, and today, we proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation," PM Modi added.

