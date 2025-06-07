Germany extends strong support to India's zero tolerance against terrorism

Berlin, June 7 (IANS) A high-level All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by senior BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, concluded its engagements in Germany, receiving strong support for India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

The delegation was on an official visit to Germany from June 5 to June 7 to strengthen bilateral ties and convey India’s firm stance on terrorism, especially in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

In its meetings with senior representatives of the German government, Bundestag (Parliament), and leading think-tanks, the delegation conveyed India’s principled position of "Zero Tolerance against Terrorism” and detailed India’s measured and targeted response through 'Operation Sindoor'.

The delegation emphasised that the Indian response was precise, responsible, and non-escalatory, aimed at defending national interests without provocation.

During their visit, the delegation called on Johann Wadephul, Foreign Minister of Germany, who reiterated Germany’s strong support for India’s right to self-defence and condemned the Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms.

He also recalled his recent interaction with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The Indian MPs also met Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the Bundestag, and highlighted three key aspects of India’s counter-terror strategy, zero tolerance, resistance to nuclear blackmail, and commitment to bilateral resolution with Pakistan.

The delegation’s discussions extended to senior Bundestag members including Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Ralph Brinkhaus, and Hubertus Heil, who conveyed condolences for the Pahalgam victims and acknowledged the strategic implications of terrorism on regional stability and tourism in Kashmir.

In interactions with German foreign policy specialists and representatives of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) think tank, the Indian side stressed that terrorism is a global threat requiring unified international action.

At a reception hosted by Indian Ambassador, Ajit Gupte, the delegation outlined India’s long-standing and consistent fight against terrorism, the bipartisan support for 'Operation Sindoor' within India, and the need to hold perpetrators accountable.

The delegation concluded engagements by reinforcing the importance of India-Germany collaboration in areas of Defence, security, and counter-terrorism, as both nations seek to deepen their strategic partnership.

