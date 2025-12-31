Genelia Deshmukh wraps up 2025 by cherishing precious moments that matter the most

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh wrapped up 2025 on a heartfelt note as she reflected on the precious moments she shared with her loved ones throughout the year.

Taking to social media, she expressed gratitude for her family, friends, and fans, celebrating the memories that mattered most. Genelia shared that she looks ahead to 2026 with a heart full of joy and optimism. The ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ actress’ on Wednesday’ took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of her cherished moments with her family and friends.

In the clip, Genelia is seen enjoying quality time with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, and their children. She is also spotted sharing joyous moments with close friends, including a heartwarming scene of Salman Khan hugging her son. The couple is further seen posing for pictures with their parents and other loved ones.

For the caption, the 'Masti' actress wrote, “And just like that 2025 comes to an end as we are gear up to step into 2026 I’m glad I got to make so many precious memories with the ones that matter the most Gratitude to my Insta family for always being there Bring it on 2026 - Time to rock n roll.”

Genelia Deshmukh, known for her striking presence on social media, often shares amusing reels with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh. She also gives a glimpse into her happy family moments. Recently, she attended the star-studded birthday bash of Salman Khan on his 60th birthday. Giving a sneak peek of it, the ‘Force 2’ actress posted a video of the actor making bhel puri for Riteish.

She captioned the clip, “There is no one like @beingsalmankhan, he absolutely goes out of his way to make you feel at home, to make you feel special. This time he serves the absolutely delicious. Bhau Chi Bhel. We love you !!!!”

--IANS

ps/