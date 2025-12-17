December 17, 2025 12:57 PM हिंदी

Genelia Deshmukh wishes ‘heartbeat’ Riteish on 47th b’day: Will celebrate you everyday

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh penned an emotional note for husband Riteish Deshmukh as he turned 47 on Wednesday, calling him her “heartbeat” and the reason behind their “inseparable bond”.

Genelia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of monochrome loved-up pictures featuring her along with Riteish.

Sharing a heartfelt message, she reflected on how people often wonder about their closeness and happiness even after all these years.

The actress wrote: “My Dearest @riteishd I know everyone who knows us, wonders how we are inseparable and yet so happy about it, even after all these years.. But the truth is it’s all YOU.”

Describing Riteish as love and grace personified, the actress wrote that he makes her laugh, wipes away her tears, and brings comfort just by being himself.

“You are love. You are grace. You make laugh and even if I cry you wipe away every tear.”

She also heaped praise on Riteish for his ability to connect with people effortlessly, making everyone feel valued in his presence.

“You have the most amazing ways of making a connection and everyone feels they matter, when they are in your company and for me, I have you 24-7, just imagine what I get to experience from the man who has a heart of gold.”

She added that she feels fortunate to experience that warmth and kindness every moment of the day.

“I will celebrate you everyday, every minute, every second because you are all that and more. Happy Birthday my heartbeat You have my heart just keep it safe with you,” concluded Genelia, who married Riteish in 2012.

The couple met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and fell in love. They eventually got married in 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony and had a Christian wedding in the church on the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in 2016.

Genelia and Riteish have together worked in films such as Tujhe Meri Kasam, Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Lai Bhaari, Mister Mummy and Ved.

--IANS

dc/

