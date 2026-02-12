Genelia Deshmukh celebrates 24 years with husband Riteish Deshmukh: ‘Nothing ever changes’

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh celebrated 24 blissful years with her actor-husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh.

Genelia took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared an old picture of her with Riteish in monochrome tones. In the image,

In the picture, Genelia is smiling gently while leaning slightly forward, and Riteish stands close behind her, nuzzling near her cheek in a tender pose. At the bottom of the image, the text reads: “24 years @riteishd and nothing Eva changes.”

Genelia added the song Photograph by Grammy-winning Ed Sheeran as the background score.

It was during the filming of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 that Genelia and Riteish started dating.

The couple eventually got married in February 2012. According to Marathi marriage traditions, they had a Christian wedding in the church on the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in November 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born in June 2016.

It was last month when Genelia started working on her next film “Gunmaaster G9” starring Emraan Hashmi and tagged it as “new beginnings."

Genelia on January 22 offered a quiet glimpse into a fresh chapter as she took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture that captured only a soft side profile of her face.

Keeping it minimal yet meaningful, she added a “New Beginning” sticker on the image and captioned it with “#GunmaasterG9.”

“Gunmaster G9” is an action film directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana. The film is a classic 1979 Indian spy film, Surakksha, featuring the original Gunmaster G9 character played by Mithun Chakraborty. The new film will have music by Himesh Reshammiya.

Talking about the actress, she will soon be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming horror comedy “Police Station Mein Bhoot” starring Manoj Bajpayee. This will be the first time Genelia and Manoj will be seen sharing screen space together.

She began her acting career with the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and earned recognition in the Tamil film Boys that same year. She further earned praises for her portrayals in the 2008 romantic comedies Santosh Subramaniam and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

She has worked in films such as Satyam, Masti, Sye, Sachein, Happy, Dhee, Ready, Katha, Urumi, Force, Velayudham and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Following her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she has two sons, she took a long hiatus from acting. The actress had a career comeback with the 2022 Marathi film Ved.

