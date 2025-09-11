Gen-Z protest aftermath: Nepal President says finding solution under constitutional framework

Kathmandu, Sep 11 (IANS) Nepal's President Ram Chandra Poudel said on Thursday that efforts are being made to find a solution within the set framework as concerns are being raised about potential deviation from the constitutional course to settle the tense political situation in the country post Gen-Z revolution.

"In the current difficult situation of the country, I am engaged in discussions and every possible effort is being made to find a solution within the constitutional framework so that we can provide a way forward for the nation, safeguard democracy, and maintain peace and order," President Poudel said in a statement.

He also urged all sides to have faith in the efforts being made to address the demands of the Gen-Z protesters while asking to cooperate calmly in maintaining peace and order in the country.

The President’s remarks have come at a time when the political parties, leaders and civil society activists are expressing fear about the fate of democracy if the solution deviates from the constitutional course.

Currently, the Gen-Z leaders who launched protests against Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government leading to his ouster from the post, are discussing with the top brass of the Nepal Army which has taken the responsibility of maintaining law and order situation and ordered curfew till Friday morning in the Kathmandu Valley.

With the Nepal Army taking the lead in negotiations with Gen-Z leaders, a certain group of people is out on the streets, demanding that democracy be preserved and any army rule be prevented. President Poudel has indicated he is in charge of the negotiation even though the Nepal Army and protesting Gen-Z leaders are discussing the future political course. The President is the ceremonial Commander-in-Chief of Nepal Army, as per the constitution.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki still appears to be the frontrunner to lead the next interim government. Kathmandu City Mayor Balen Shah has also thrown his weight behind Karki.

However, some Gen-Z leaders have also floated alternative names, including former Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising, stating that as per the constitutional provision, a person who has become the Chief Justice is ineligible to be appointed to any government position. Ghising is credited for ending the chronic loadshedding in the country.

Nepal's major political parties have also insisted on the need to follow the constitutional course.

By issuing a press statement, the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist) or CPN (UML) stated that, following the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, the way forward must be sought constitutionally and democratically.

The party, whose chairperson is also the deposed Prime Minister, urged President Poudel to initiate meaningful dialogue in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) led by Puspa Kamal Dahal has also stressed finding the way out of the current transitional phase through constitutional means.

"Any political solution sought outside the Constitution and the Legislature-Parliament would ultimately benefit regression," the party said on Thursday.

Nepali Congress General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishow Prakash Sharma on Wednesday stressed that any decisions made under the "doctrine of necessity" can and must move forward through constitutional and legal pathways.

"Lawlessness will only invite further chaos. Therefore, during the course of dialogue, we appeal to the President and the Gen-Z side to ensure adoption of every possible legal measure to prevent a prolonged constitutional vacuum and void in the nation," they urged.

All three parties have condemned the destruction of public and private parties during the mayhem on Monday.

Madhes-based parties have also come up with the solution that the constitutional course should be followed. "Federalism, republicanism, and inclusivity must not be reversed, as these achievements were attained through the sacrifices of many Nepali people," stated Rastriya Mukti Party Nepal, a Madhes-based party.

A civil Society Group — Brihat Nagarik Andolan (Extended Citizen Movement) has expressed concern over the role of Nepal army, accusing the institution of holding talks with the elements who infiltrated the Gen-Z movement and, from the second day onward, acted in an organized manner as per their longstanding preparations - targetting physical, economic, and psychological destruction of all state institutions accountable to citizens, as well as the private sector.

As concerns are being raised over the fate of democracy in the country, the movement called for finding solutions on the foundation of the Constitution and without deviating from the constitutional path.

