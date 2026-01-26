Gen Z in Pakistan struggles with inflation, unemployment and growing discontent: Report

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) With nearly 60 per cent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan is facing a critical test that could shape its economic, political and social future, a report has said.

Generation Z, the country’s largest and most digitally connected generation, has the potential to bring change.

However, economic hardship, political uncertainty and growing limits on free expression are leaving many young people disillusioned and increasingly inclined to leave the country, according to The Medialine report.

Often described as a “youth bulge,” Pakistan’s young population is entering adulthood at a time marked more by insecurity than hope.

Youth unemployment remains high, inflation has reduced purchasing power, and stable jobs are becoming harder to find.

For many young Pakistanis, survival and stability now matter more than ambition or long-term dreams.

Migration is also reshaping attitudes. As more people leave the country, especially from the middle class, a belief is spreading that education and hard work no longer guarantee progress.

The education system itself is struggling. Literacy levels remain low, millions of children are still out of school, and gender gaps persist as many girls drop out due to early marriage or household responsibilities, while boys often leave school early to earn.

This has widened the skills gap and left many young people unprepared for a modern, technology-driven economy, particularly in underdeveloped regions such as Balochistan.

Trust in state institutions has declined, and fear of repercussions has reduced open political engagement.

While social media remains an important platform for expression, tighter controls have pushed many young people toward silence or emigration.

These pressures are worsened by mental health challenges, climate disasters and constant digital exposure, which together have increased anxiety and a sense of hopelessness among the youth.

The growing gap between official narratives and youth experiences became visible earlier this month after an opinion article by Zorain Nizamani, a Pakistani PhD student studying in the United States, was removed from The Express Tribune shortly after publication.

The article discussed the struggles faced by Gen Z and was seen by some as critical of Pakistan’s power structure, as per the report.

Though Nizamani did not express support for any political party, the piece was reportedly taken seriously by authorities, and the newspaper later deleted it.

