Gen-Z controversy: Ranjit Savarkar warns Rahul Gandhi against 'Nepal mentality'

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Veer Savarkar's grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, has mounted a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing "Gen-Z" controversy, warning that the slogan carries echoes of Nepal's political collapse and should not be imported into India.

"Nepal was ruined, don't bring the same mentality to India," he said, cautioning that destabilising rhetoric could erode democratic foundations.

Ranjit Savarkar told IANS that while the right to demand a change of government is intrinsic to democracy, attempts to delegitimise an elected regime are unacceptable.

"Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly using the term 'Gen-Z' but this term is dangerous because it is this very 'Gen-Z' that led Nepal to ruin," he said.

Drawing parallels with Nepal's experience, he said that the movement there destroyed industries, weakened governance, and pushed the country towards instability.

"This means you want to end democracy in India, which is highly condemnable," Ranjit Savarkar added, accusing some elements of inciting youth and steering the nation towards anarchy.

He also mocked Gandhi's campaign style, remarking that the Congress leader was "simply on a safari".

Turning to sports politics, Ranjit Savarkar launched a blistering critique of the Maharashtra Boxing Association President election, alleging that it was conducted through lies and political pressure in violation of the Bombay High Court's October 15 order.

He said that the election bypassed both the Boxing Federation of India's Constitution and the National Sports Authority's guidelines.

"The High Court had clearly said that elections should be held under the amended Constitution, finalised on October 12. Yet the Federation ignored the process," he charged.

Ranjit Savarkar also lamented that the Prime Minister's new sports policy, designed to give athletes Olympic opportunities, had been "crushed on paper".

He demanded an investigation into those who disobeyed the court order and tampered with the election process, vowing to approach the judiciary against what he described as open political interference.

Insisting that he was not siding with any political party, Ranjit Savarkar said that wrongdoing must be opposed regardless of ideology.

"Sadly, no one is coming forward," he concluded, positioning himself as a lone but determined voice against both political destabilisation and sporting injustice.

