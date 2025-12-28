Geetu Mohandas reveals why he chose Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in 'Toxic'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Adding to the intrigue surrounding Rocking Star Yash’s "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", the makers have unveiled the breathtaking first look of actress Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

Speaking about why he picked Huma to play Elizabeth in the highly talked about drama, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas revealed that playing Elizabeth required an actor with high caliber and a charismatic screen presence, qualities he found in Huma.

Mohandas shared a statement saying, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare."

He added that Huma carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive for him.

"Huma is an actor who questions, probes, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark as a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid,” added the director.

The first look of Huma as Elizabeth shows her in a graveyard setting, with weathered tombstones and looming stone angels framing the background. Standing beside a sleek vintage black car, she was seen wearing an elegant off-shoulder black ensemble with dramatic sleeves.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" enjoys a powerful technical team with National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, Ujwal Kulkarni as editor, and TP Abid as production designer.

The high-octane action sequences in the movie have been choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv & Kecha Khamphakdee.

Backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the project will release on 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

Filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, the project will also have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

