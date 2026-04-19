Geeta Phogat, Saweety Boora join Fit India Sundays on Cycle women's special edition

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Geeta Phogat, India's first woman wrestler to win a Commonwealth gold and to qualify for the Olympics, appeared happy as she joined 1000 women at Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Stadium. This event was part of a special Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, launched by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"I wish I cycled more often, I really enjoyed myself today. I was thrilled to see so many young mothers with little children and even elderly women, cycling with me today. Our Prime Minister had started this Fit India initiative and being here today I have realised that it has actually become a People's Movement and people have started taking fitness very seriously,” she said.

Women dominated Fit India Sundays with cycles all over the country in a special edition celebrating women's contributions to a Viksit Bharat. Conducted simultaneously nationwide, the event attracted participation at over 2000 locations, making it one of the largest grassroots fitness efforts under the Fit India campaign. From big cities to small towns, women gathered in large groups to join cycling rallies and fitness activities, highlighting the significance of health and community involvement.

The flagship event in Delhi featured prominent guests, including sporting star Geeta Phogat, boxer Saweety Boora, judoka and Roadies finalist Priya Sharma, Fit India Icon Milind Soman, actress and Fit India Champion Ragini Dwivedi, and Ankita Konwar, also a Fit India Champion. Women achievers across the country, including Arjuna awardees, Dronacharya award-winning coaches, political figures, and cultural icons, participated in the event, united in their commitment to fitness and health.

Stressing the importance of hosting an edition of Sundays on Cycle for women, Boora said, "A woman is the fulcrum of a family and if she stays healthy and fit, she can not take better care of her entire family and ensure that they remain fit too, but she can also contribute to the nation's growth by participating in the workforce. I am thrilled to see that women are understanding this and taking their fitness seriously."

The energetic morning began with activities such as yoga asanas, Zumba, rope skipping, mallakhamb, and tug-of-war. It became even more exhilarating with Milind Soman, the Fit India Icon and founder of Pinkathon, in attendance. Soman mentioned that every woman attending was already a step ahead, recognising the importance of physical activity. He invited women from the audience to join him in fitness exercises and even participated in a tug-of-war with some audience members and women dignitaries.

The Delhi event saw enthusiastic participation from students of top girls’ colleges, My Bharat volunteers, representatives from the Cycle Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, Rope Skipping team, and others. The goal was to motivate women to take up cycling as a straightforward, sustainable, and effective way to stay fit, while also spreading the message of leading an active and healthy lifestyle. After an hour of enjoyable fitness activities, the women cycled around the famous India Gate.

"I am so excited to see so much enthusiasm among women in just cycling but also to be claiming public spaces and enjoying a morning of fitness and fun. While sports is the best way to stay fit, after a certain age women may not be able to take part in active sports, but they can surely take part in events like these. The Fit India initiative has actually changed the way we view fitness - fitness is easy and fun and can be done anywhere anytime," added actress Ragini Dwivedi who had travelled from Bengaluru to be part of this edition of Sundays on Cycle in Delhi.

Indeed, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative keeps growing as a popular movement, with more people joining each week. The women’s special edition highlighted the government’s dedication to inclusivity in sports and fitness, especially by encouraging more women to take part in physical activities.

Participants showed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting that these programs not only support health but also foster community and empowerment among women. The Fit India Movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to make fitness a habitual part of everyday life and broaden its reach through innovative and inclusive efforts like Sundays on Cycle, encouraging citizens nationwide to focus on their health.

--IANS

vi/