Geeta Basra opens up about leaving Bollywood after losing out on four films

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Former actress Geeta Basra opened up about her decision to step away from the film industry.

Reflecting on her journey, the actress shed light on the challenges she faced as an outsider in Bollywood, revealing that the absence of a strong backing led to missed opportunities, including four major film projects. In a recent conversation with IANS, Basra spoke about the early phase of her Bollywood journey, revealing how prevailing mindsets at the time impacted her career.

She shared that soon after meeting her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, perceptions in the industry shifted abruptly. Producers and filmmakers, influenced by conservative thinking, assumed she was headed for marriage and began distancing her from potential projects. When asked about her decision to step away from the film industry at a time when her career was on the rise, Geeta Basra explained that when she met Harbhajan, she had only just started her career and was still adapting to the workings of Bollywood and life in India.

“Actually, when I met Bhajji, I had just started my career. I was new to India and to the industry itself. Back then, the mindset was very different—you couldn't be seen or associated with a guy publicly. It wasn’t just the audience; even producers, directors, and actors had very traditional thinking. I lost out on four films because people assumed I was getting married. And with no godfather in the industry, it was difficult to convince them otherwise. But times have changed, thankfully. Today, no one cares if you're married or have kids. What matters is your work on screen,” mentioned Basra.

When quizzed on whether Harbhajan ever encouraged Geeta Basra to return to films after marriage, the cricketer shared that the decision was entirely hers. He emphasized that he never imposed any expectations on her and respected her choice to step away from the limelight.

Harbhajan stated, “Whenever she had a choice to make in life, I always stood by her and supported her. But ultimately, everything happens as per God’s plan—when, where, and how much we can do is all up to Him. My job is to stand by her like a pillar and encourage her in whatever she chooses to do. And we always hope for success in whatever path she takes.”

Geeta Basra has made her mark in Bollywood through a series of film appearances over the years. She gained recognition for her performances in movies like “Dil Diya Hai,” “The Train,” “Zila Ghaziabad,” and “Mr. Joe B. Carvalho.” In 2016, she was also seen in the Punjabi film “Lock.”

--IANS

ps/