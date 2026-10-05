October 05, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary engage in massive showdown, ego tussle in ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2

Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary engage in massive showdown, ego tussle in ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) An intense showdown unfolded between actor Gautam Gulati and actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary on the latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2. The moment came right before Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary’s Fall, as the Tower witnessed the two getting into a verbal altercation. It began as a disagreement between Priyanka and Gautam Gulati but soon turned into a fiery face-off, with old grievances and bruised egos coming to the surface.

Taking the matter to the Red Room, Gautam put Priyanka in the spotlight and explained exactly what had pushed him to take her name, as he said, “I am a man of respect, I really don’t like shady people. I really don’t like people jo ek overlapping mein baat karte hai, jinko tameez nahi hai baat karni ki, apne seniors se badtameezi karte ho and then appreciating people…what I noticed next was priyanka broke my trust again, wo baar baar usse gale mil rahi thi usske saath hass rahi thi and she appreciated someone who disrespected me in front of so many people”.

When Gautam suggested they talk about it later, Priyanka said that she had no intention of speaking to him for the rest of the season. Calling him a liar, she challenged him, “Whatever you said was a lie, you are a liar Gautam Gulati… ab aa jao maidan mein”.

She pushed back against Gautam’s demand that she not shout, she hit back, “You can’t stand a strong lady, that’s your graph”.

Gautam hit back at Priyanka, saying, “Because you're Priyanka, you’re the queen. I am the king here”. turning their clash into a King vs Queen showdown. He took another dig at her attitude and told her that if she considered herself a heroine, she should “behave like one”, a remark that sent the already-heated face-off further into overdrive.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘Rise and Fall’ season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag. The show is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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