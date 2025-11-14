November 14, 2025 3:22 PM हिंदी

Gautam Gambhir interacts with young footballers in Kolkata 

Gautam Gambhir interacts with young footballers in Kolkata 

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Former cricketer and current head coach of the Indian national cricket team Gautam Gambhir interacted with young football players at ITC Sonar in Kolkata ahead of Children’s Day. 

Gambhir engaged with the young players and motivated them to work hard, avoid shortcuts, and not let failures discourage them. Speaking about the importance of hard work, he emphasised that for any player to do well, they must first have a love for the sport.

Highlighting the value of training, he said, "If you have trained properly and practised well, mistakes don’t matter. You should learn from your mistakes. Never let them pull you down; even the best players make mistakes."

During the interaction, students asked Gambhir how they could balance their studies and sports. To this, he responded, “Studies and football should go hand in hand. You will have to compromise on your time spent watching TV or using your phone. The better you study, the better you will be able to grasp things.”

Asked about the qualities required to be a good coach, Gambhir added, "Honesty is the most important quality for a coach. You should treat all players equally, and that should remain consistent across all matches. It is important to create equal opportunities for every player."

Currently, Gambhir is with Team India in Kolkata as the Shubhman Gill-led side is in action in the first Test against the reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first, with both teams chasing a positive result in the race for the World Test Championship Final in 2027.

For India, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel returned to the playing XI while Corbin Bosch replaced speedster Kagiso Rabada, who sustained a rib injury, in the visiting side.

--IANS

bc/ab

LATEST NEWS

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job' (File image)

Former Bangladesh PM Hasina denounces ICT trial as politically motivated 'hatchet job'

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

Pakistan: First Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court sworn in after controversial Constitutional Amendment

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

1st Test: Bumrah claims fifer as India bowl out SA for 159

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Taliban's suspension of trade ties with Pakistan sparks concerns among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa traders

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka (Photo Credit: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Kukke Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Karnataka

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

Europe faces choice between silence and accountability on Pakistan's digital repression: Report

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

1st Test: Bowlers continue to make merry as India reduce SA to 154/8 at Tea

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Anupam Kher highlights how regional films are reviving Indian stories that Bollywood has overlooked

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

Dia Mirza urges all to 'fight to protect the world they deserve' this Children's Day

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act

E-commerce, social media firms must erase inactive user data after 3 years: DPDP Act