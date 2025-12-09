Gautam Adani inaugurates vocational training for differently abled, cloud kitchen in Dhanbad

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman and Founder Gautam Adani on Tuesday inaugurated vocational training for differently abled and a cloud kitchen in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Gautam Adani, who was in the state for the centenary celebration of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, visited Pehla Kadam, a school for differently abled children run under the aegis of Narayani Charitable Trust.

The Adani Group Chairman inaugurated vocational training for differently abled in food and beverage at Pehla Kadam.

Anita Angarwal, Director at Pahla Kadam, was in awe of the industrialist who took time to visit the place and interact with the disabled children, and also fund their well-being.

“After seeing the work of Divyang and their expenses and the way they are being treated, Gautam Adani has promised to give Rs 1 crore per year for three years to Pahla Kadam,” Aggarwal told IANS.

"I have no words for him (Gautam Adani). He interacted and shook hands with each and every child. Seeing his love towards the children, I was in awe that such a great entrepreneur, who is unlikely to have time, spent so much time with these children,” Aggarwal added, calling it a "big achievement" for her.

Earlier speaking at IIT Dhanbad, Gautam Adani urged the students to become Bharat's freedom fighters and help the country achieve "economic and resource independence".

"You, my young friends, are the next generation of Bharat's freedom fighters. And in this struggle … You are not just extracting resources, you are extracting sovereignty. You are not just mining minerals, you are mining dignity," the Adani Group Chairman said.

The industrialist also urged students to “dream fearlessly, act relentlessly,” embrace innovation, and help build a confident, self-reliant India by becoming “custodians of the core” who build India’s sovereign capabilities.

--IANS

rvt/