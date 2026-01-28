January 28, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Gautam Adani expresses grief over passing of Ajit Pawar

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday expressed grief over the passing of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

Taking to the social media platform X, Gautam Adani recalled meeting with the NCP leader just a month ago in Baramati and reminisced about his commitment to building up the nation and the state.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. Just a month ago, we stood together in Baramati for the inauguration of the Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence in AI - a moment that reflected Ajit ji's vision, his belief in progress, and his commitment to Bharat’s youth and her future,” Gautam Adani said.

“May we honour his legacy by continuing the work he championed to build a future-ready Maharashtra. May his soul rest in peace,” the businessman added.

Early in the day, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the deaths.

Amid ongoing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar was travelling from Mumbai to Baramati to attend a public meeting.

The plane crashed while landing near Baramati. Visuals from the spot show fire and smoke, mangled remains of the plane, and ambulances rushing the injured to nearby hospitals. There were people at the wreckage site trying to extend help in every possible way.

This incident occurred around 9 a.m., an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai.

Emergency services and senior security officials were at the site in Baramati. Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the aircraft lost control during the landing phase.

Conveying condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Pawar “a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect”.

“His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. "His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy CM.

“Ajit Pawar’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his significant contributions to Maharashtra’s development, especially in the cooperative sector,” the President said on X.

--IANS

rvt/

