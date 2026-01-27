January 27, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM (Photo: IANS)

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe allegations linked to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's connection to Pakistan will be made public on February 8 at 10:30 am.

Chief Minister Sarma said the decision was taken at a meeting of the state Cabinet, adding that the government was committed to ensuring transparency in the matter.

Sarma said the SIT report concerning Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan links would be placed in the public domain at the scheduled time.

The Chief Minister has, in recent weeks, repeatedly raised allegations linking Gogoi to Pakistan, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam.

Sarma has alleged that certain statements and actions of the Congress leader raise serious questions that warrant public scrutiny, while asserting that the state government has nothing to hide in the investigation process. The controversy intensified after Sarma publicly claimed that Gogoi’s political positions and remarks reflected a mindset focused on Pakistan.

Responding to criticism from the Congress, the Chief Minister recently said that even while attacking him, the Assam Congress president could only cite Pakistan and its leaders as examples, which, according to Sarma, exposed where his political thinking was centred.

Gaurav Gogoi, on his part, has strongly denied all allegations, terming them politically motivated and aimed at deflecting attention from governance issues.

The Congress has accused the BJP of misusing state machinery to target opposition leaders and create a narrative ahead of crucial political battles. The SIT was constituted by the Assam government to examine the allegations and related aspects, a move that has drawn both support and criticism from different political quarters.

While the BJP has maintained that the probe is necessary in the interest of national security and public accountability, the Congress has questioned the timing and intent behind it.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Sarma said making the SIT report public would allow people to judge the facts for themselves. He added that the government believes in placing all relevant information before citizens, reiterating that the truth would ultimately prevail once the report is disclosed on February 8.

--IANS

tdr/dan

LATEST NEWS

Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi Capitals by three runs in Match 17 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Sophie Devine's magical final over helps Gujarat pip Delhi by three runs

Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semifinals race of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe in Super 6 stage clash, remain on course for semifinals of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra's century helps India beat Zimbabwe, remain on course for semis

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Badshah, Amaal Mallik express sorrow as Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing 

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa kahan, Chunky wahan’

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

WTT Star Contender Chennai returns with increased prize money and a new venue

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Suhana Khan's intense workout shocks Khushi Kapoor, latter says ‘Not Normal’

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM (Photo: IANS)

Gaurav Gogoi’s Pakistan links: SIT report to be made public on Feb 8, says Assam CM