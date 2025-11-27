Gaurav Gogoi alleges threats to democracy and electoral integrity

Guwahati, Nov 26 (IANS) Lok Sabha MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the Constitution is the strongest shield of the people against autocracy, warning that democratic institutions are increasingly coming under threat in the country.

Addressing a large gathering during a ‘Samvidhan Diwas’ padyatra organised by the APCC in Nagaon, Gogoi said the day was being observed across several districts of Assam to spread awareness about the importance of the Constitution and to reaffirm the party’s commitment to safeguard democratic values.

“The Constitution is not just a document of laws; it is a source of strength for the people. When democracy is weakened, and institutions are attacked, it is the Constitution that protects our rights and freedoms,” Gogoi said, adding that the Congress would stand firmly in defence of constitutional principles.

The march, carried out with the national flag, was organised in association with the Congress Seva Dal. Several senior party leaders took part in the event, including Lok Sabha MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, as well as Assam MLA Sibamani Borah.

Party workers and supporters also joined the rally in large numbers. Gogoi expressed concern over what he described as attempts to undermine the democratic process in Assam. He claimed that indigenous communities and several ethnic groups in the state were facing growing insecurity.

“The people of Assam are beginning to feel that their rights and identity are under threat. That is why we have stepped forward as soldiers of the Constitution,” he said.

Raising questions over the functioning of the Election Commission, Gogoi alleged that certain recent decisions appeared to benefit the ruling BJP.

He said the Congress had started strengthening its base at the grassroots level by activating booth committees and deploying Block Level Agents (BLAs) to monitor electoral processes and prevent any irregularities.

“The future of Assam should be decided by the people of Assam,” he asserted, alleging attempts to influence voter lists ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Those who are raising their voices against injustice must know that they are not alone. The Congress stands with them in protecting democracy,” Gogoi added.

The padayatra concluded with a renewed pledge by party workers to uphold the Constitution and resist any move that threatens the democratic fabric of the state.

