Gauahar Khan seen tapping a foot on Karan Aujla's 'For A Reason' 1 month postpartum

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) It has been one month since Gauahar Khan welcomed her second baby boy with husband Zaid Darbar, and enjoying her postpartum like a true diva, she was seen tapping a foot on Karan Aujla and Ikky's peppy number "For A Reason".

Gauahar, known to be a gifted dancer, was seen flaunting her graceful moves on the upbeat number in her drawing room. Wearing a light brown ethnic wear, the 'Ishaqzaade' actress was seen with makeup and open hair in the clip captioned, "Raat ke 12 baje , No rehearsal , but this song made me do it !!! 1 month postpartum (Red heart and raising hand emoji) #mombomb. (sic)"

"Outfit : @karmabymugdha #bhangda #vibe #Allahummabaarik #reelitfeelit #trendingsong (Red heart emoji) @karanaujla love it !," she further added.

One of the Instagram users reacted to the post saying, "I am proud of growing up by seeing Guhahar Ma'am...She is watching full support to sister since she was children."

The second comment read, "Mam you looking so adorable as always".

Hinting at the ongoing "BB19" drama, another netizen penned, "Gauhar you should say anything about farhana bhatt you also stood up for Neelam and ashnoor against farhana when she was all alone and targeted by whole house and amaal said such shitty and derogatory word for her...Gouhar you should speak up for this."

Recently, Gauahar praised 'Big Boss 19' contestant Baseer Ali’s game in the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Gauahar took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a note for Baseer, who found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

In one of the recent episodes, Baseer was seen standing up for Nehal Chudasama after Malti made a remark about her outfit.

Lauding Baseer's approach towards the game, Gauahar wrote on the micro-blogging site, “I like how Baseer is not afraid to take a stand and voice his opinion when he has to. I like his play. (sic)."

--IANS

pm/