Gaten Matarazzo calls ‘Stranger Things’ team ‘lightning in a bottle’ as he bids adieu

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who gained the spotlight for playing Dustin Henderson, shared a heartfelt note as he reflected on his journey with the globally loved series “Stranger Things”.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed gratitude to the cast, crew and fans who stood by the show over the years. Along with the note, the actor shared a string of photographs from each season of the show, capturing moments and memories from the show’s early days to its final chapters.

He wrote in the caption section: “Thanks for being a part of this journey with us. Couldn’t think of better people to do it with.”

Describing the cast and crew as “lightning in a bottle,” he added: “This cast and crew are lightning in a bottle. I’m just glad I got to be along for the ride.”

Admitting that it was difficult to find the right words, the actor concluded by saying he would miss the show deeply.

Gaten concluded: “I don’t quite know what to say other than thank you for watching it. For investing your time and energy into this show that we have loved making. I’m gonna miss it a lot.”

Stranger Things combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age drama. Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Nell Fisher.

The Duffer Brothers developed Stranger Things as a blend of investigative drama and supernatural horror with childlike wonder, infusing references to the popular culture of the 1980s. The show also drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programs.

The finale episode was released on January 1 on Netflix.

