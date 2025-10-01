October 01, 2025 8:04 PM हिंदी

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour)

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Gary Oldman, who has been recently honoured with Knighthood, felt "very moved" as he received the honour from Prince William.

The 67-year-old actor was bestowed with a knighthood, and he shared that it was a very emotional experience for him, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In a video posted onInstagram page, the Oscar-winning star said, "When it was time to approach, it was hard to find my voice, really. I was very moved by it, yeah. I was saying earlier, you know, you think the Oscar is a big deal and then you come here”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor also claimed that good fortune has played a huge role in his career success.

The actor explained, "I'm fortunate to do what I do. I personally think it's the greatest job in the world. I've had diabolical good luck. I did about ten years of theatre and then I did a few TV films and then eventually I got kidnapped by the movies. I mean, it was all an accident. None of it was engineered or planned. Acknowledgement of the work is a bonus and it's the very last thing you're thinking about”.

Prince William actually confessed to being a fan of Gary's work during their conversation. The later actor told ITV, "He mentioned The Fifth Element and Churchill of Darkest Hour. He said he was very happy that I was here today and that it was him that had the opportunity to present me with (the honour). He’s a fan, yeah”.

The London-born star also admitted to feeling "very humbled and flattered" by the accolade. Gary, who won an Academy Award for his role as Sir Winston Churchill in the 2017 movie ‘Darkest Hour’, said, "I think I feel very honoured, very humbled and flattered, I think in equal measure”.

“It compares to nothing else. I thought the Oscar was a big deal. No disrespect to the academy, but it sort of pales in comparison to this. It’s just been wonderful”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3 of 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sr Men Inter-Department National C'ship: Railways, CAG, Police win on Day 3

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ajay Devgn & Kajol embark on a new journey this Shubh Maha Navami

Ashleigh Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against New Zealand in the second match of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s World Cup: Gardner's 77-ball century helps Australia post 326 against NZ

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering women

Bihar: Women's post office opens in Motihari, aimed at empowering them

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

UP: Bus travel gets cheaper, fares slashed by 10 pc for Dussehra and Diwali

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour)

Gary Oldman reacts to his Knighthood, says Oscar pales in comparison to the honour

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

India, Uzbekistan discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

Manushi Chhillar wishes Happy Birthday to her 'coolest dad & forever guide'

PM Modi terms the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas approved by Cabinet as a ‘landmark step’

Establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas is ‘landmark step’: PM Modi