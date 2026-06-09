June 09, 2026 10:09 PM हिंदी

Gaikwad shines, Kamboj strikes late as India A start tri-series with hard-fought win over Sri Lanka A

Gaikwad shines, Kamboj strikes late as India A start tri-series with hard-fought win over Sri Lanka A (Credit: BCCI/X)

Dambulla, June 9 (IANS) A magnificent century from Ruturaj Gaikwad and a composed effort from the bowlers helped India A begin the Tri-Nation A Series with a hard-fought 8-run victory over Sri Lanka A at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday. Gaikwad rescued India A from a precarious position before the visitors defended 277 to emerge victorious in a nail-biting contest that went deep into the chase.

Asked to bat first, India A were rocked early as they slipped to 16/2, with both Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prabhsimran Singh departing cheaply. Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated return after his IPL heroics lasted only 14 runs, leaving India A under pressure in the opening overs.

Gaikwad then produced a captain's knock, rebuilding the innings with maturity and control. The right-hander struck 101 off 114 deliveries, an innings laced with six fours and three sixes, stabilising the innings after the early collapse and ensuring India A remained on course for a competitive total.

The middle order chipped in around him with captain Tilak Varma playing a 60-run knock, before a late flourish lifted the scoring rate. Ayush Badoni contributed a brisk 24 from 18 balls, while Suryansh Shedge's unbeaten 26 off just 14 deliveries gave India A the finishing kick. The visitors collected 89 runs in the final 10 overs to post 277/6 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lanka A responded positively, with Niroshan Dickwella providing early momentum before the hosts kept pace with the required rate through the middle overs. However, India A managed to strike at crucial intervals to prevent a decisive partnership from taking the game away.

The chase was anchored by Sahan Arachchige, who played a superb knock of 74 from 72 balls and brought Sri Lanka A within touching distance of victory. Entering the final stages, the hosts required just 17 runs from the last three overs and appeared favourites.

But India A found a way back through Anshul Kamboj. The pacer delivered a crucial yorker to bowl Arachchige in the 48th over, ending a threatening innings and injecting fresh life into the contest. Kamboj's breakthrough left Sri Lanka A needing 16 runs from 16 deliveries and shifted the pressure back onto the home side.

India A held their nerve in the closing moments, with Arshad Khan squeezing the lower order with back-to-back wickets in the 49th over and defending the target as the hosts were bowled out for just 269 runs and lost the match by 8 runs.

Brief Scores: India A 277/6 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101, Tilak Varma 60; Mohamed Shiraz 2-67) beat Sri Lanka A all out for 269 in 48.5 overs (Sahan Arachchige 74, Niroshan Dickwella 47;Arshad Khan 2-24, Ayush Badoni 2-46) by 8 runs.

--IANS

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