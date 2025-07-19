G V Prakash took only 50 per cent of his pay for Blackmail, says film producer Jeyakodi Amalraj

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Stating that he was greatly indebted to actor G V Prakash who plays the lead in his upcoming thriller drama ‘Blackmail’, the producer of the film Jeyakodi Amalraj, on Saturday, disclosed that the actor had taken only 50 per cent of his pay for the film in a bid to enable them to complete the film.

Speaking at the audio lauch event of the film, producer Amalraj said, "If I have to thank someone for my film 'Blackmail', it is my film's hero G V Prakash Kumar. That is because even after the film was almost done, we had another eight days of shooting left. That was not happening for a long time. It was G V Prakash, who supported us and helped us complete it."

The producer went on to explain what had happened. He said, "In this day and age, I have only heard of heroes who sternly take their pay cheques and only then act. But my hero, to this day, has only taken 50 per cent of his pay. The other half, he has not taken at all. Without taking that money, he came and shot for those eight days and supported us. I told him,'This is all I have and if you give up, I will be able to complete the film and release it. The very next minute, without any hesitation, he said,'If you are looking to complete the film, I will give up.' Without any expectations, he completed shooting for those eight days, finished dubbing for the film. and has now come for the audio launch. I will always be indebted to him."

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1, has been directed by Mu Maran, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in Blackmail along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

In the first look poster of ‘Blackmail’, G V Prakash was seen standing next to a motor bike, the number plate of which read ‘Money’. He sported a perplexed look, giving the impression that he was both anxious and at the same time, unsure of what was to happen next.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is being handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film is being scored by Sam C S while editing for the film is being taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film are to be choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup is being taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/