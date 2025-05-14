May 14, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash releases first look of Kaali Venkat's 'Madras Matinee'

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) Well known actor and music director G V Prakash on Wednesday released the first look of director Karthikeyan Mani's eagerly awaited entertainer,'Madras Matinee', featuring actors Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film, G V Prakash wrote, "Best of luck team. Here is the First Look of #MadrasMatinee ."

Interestingly, the first look poster released on Wednesday gives away the fact that the makers intend to release the film in June this year.

Presented by the leading production company Dream Warrior Pictures, the film caught the attention of film buffs when its makers released a video clip titled Madras Matinee Title Story earlier this year.

The YouTube video clip opens with actor Sathyaraj saying, one can even write about science fiction but not about the middle class. Trying to put across the point that middle class family life is boring, he ends his speech asking a question, "Where is the joy and adventure in a middle-class family's life?" But you get the impression that the film will be an answer to this question posed by Sathyaraj.

The video clip also gives away the names of the characters in the film. While Sathyaraj plays a sci-fi writer Jyoti Ramaya, Kaali Venkat plays a character called Kannan and Roshini plays a character called Deepika. While Viswa plays a character called Dinesh, the dog Bigil plays a character called Brownie.

The film, which has been produced by Madras Motion Pictures, will apart from Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan, feature a big list of actors including Sathyaraj, Shelly, Vishva, George Maryan, Archana Chandhoke, Sunil Sukhada, Madhumitha, Chaams, Geetha Kailasam, and Bhanupriya among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Anand G K and its music has been composed by K C Balasarangan. Satheesh Kumar Samuski is handling the editing work of the film which has art direction by Jacki.

--IANS

mkr/

