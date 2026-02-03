February 03, 2026 12:35 PM हिंदी

G V Prakash, Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Lucky' to release on OTT on February 20

G V Prakash, Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Lucky' to release on OTT on February 20 (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Director Uday Mahesh's upcoming family entertainer 'Lucky', featuring actors G V Prakash and Anaswara Rajan, will release directly on OTT on February 20, its makers have now announced.

Well known OTT platform JioHotstar announced that its upcoming Tamil original film ‘Lucky’ would begin streaming from February 20 this year. The OTT platform confirmed the streaming date of the film with a poster which it shared across its digital and social media platforms.

Taking to its X timeline, the OTT platform said, "Meet the smallest superstar with the biggest impact | A direct OTT release after a long time. #HotstarSpecials #LuckyTheSuperstar streaming from Feb 20 only on #JioHotstar."

Lucky's teaser glimpse, which gave people an early look into its unique world, hinted at the chaos that unfolds when a small, innocent puppy becomes the centre of attention for powerful political forces.The story revolves around a little girl and her love for a puppy which gets separated from her. The newly released poster builds on this premise, setting the stage for a funny, chaotic, and emotionally driven family entertainer.

The film stars GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, with Devadarshini playing a pivotal role, and is directed by Uday Mahesh. The film also features a host of actors including Motta Rajendran, Kovai Sarala, Daniel Anne Pope, Subbu Panchu, Muthu Kumar and Udhay Mahesh.

Music for the film has been scored by well known Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab. Editing for the film is by Lawrence Kishore. Dances in the film have been choreographed by dance choreographer Kalyan Master.

Blending humour, political satire, action, and warmth, 'Lucky' explores how innocence collides with authority, triggering events that spiral far beyond control.

Sources claim that with its fresh premise, engaging performances, and strong emotional core, Lucky will come across as a wholesome entertainer for families, young audiences, and pet lovers alike.

--IANS

