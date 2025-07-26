July 26, 2025 9:23 PM हिंदी

Fugitive terrorists, aviation threats in focus at security conclave addressed by HM Shah

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Anti-terror experts from the NIA and heads of state police forces discussed strategies to strengthen the internal security architecture using data analytics and other new techniques on the concluding day of a security conference, a Union Home Ministry official said on Saturday.

Civil aviation and port security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism and counter-measures for narcotics trafficking remained in focus deliberations during the day at National Security Strategies Conference-2025.

Advocating a tough strategy against fugitives involved in terror and smuggling, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had kicked off deliberations at the two-day conference on Friday.

He also stressed on uncovering terror funding channels by analysing financial irregularities and countering foreign based forces inimical to the interests of the country and disrupting their domestic network.

The two-day conference served as a platform to brainstorm different aspects related to national security, like the latest methods to thwart narcotics trafficking, new technologies used by terror groups, and choking the terror-criminal nexus.

The security experts also discussed measures to tackle the challenge posed by the use of encrypted communication apps by terror finance networks.

In his earlier interaction with the security brass, HM Shah emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATSs) to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

The Union Home Minister expressed satisfaction on success in anti-Maoist efforts while cautioning the States which had recently achieved success in freeing areas of armed formations to maintain vigilance.

HM Shah appealed to state DGPs to work towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous, strong and developed India by year 2047.

In this context, the Union Home Minister underscored that substantial progress has been achieved in solving national security concerns in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir, and Northeast, and in also tackling the LWE.

It was now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online fraud, and tackle them before they become major challenges.

--IANS

rch/pgh

