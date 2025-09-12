‘Frustration and moral decline’: BJP slams Congress over AI video featuring PM Modi's mother

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A political row erupted on Friday after the Bihar Congress shared an AI-generated video on the social media platform X, appearing to feature characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

The video, titled “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams,” has drawn strong condemnation from the BJP and its ally JD(U), who have called it “cheap politics” and a reflection of “frustration and moral decline.”

The 36-second clip marked “AI GENERATED,” portrays PM Modi in a dream sequence where his late mother is seen speaking. Though the Congress has not issued an official statement regarding the intent behind the video, it has sparked massive outrage across party lines - especially with Bihar heading into elections.

Senior BJP leaders were quick to respond with anger and disbelief.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma dismissed the video as “pure frustration and said, “This is their irritation after sensing defeat. It’s not politics, it’s desperation.”

BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar also condemned the Congress, saying, “When there are no real issues left, such cheap and low-level tactics are used. Earlier, Congress leaders used abusive language for PM Modi’s mother on public stages with Rahul Gandhi present. Today, they've crossed all limits by using her image in their propaganda. This is highly condemnable, and they will have to pay the price for it in Bihar.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed Congress and said, “He doesn’t respect his own mother, let alone someone else’s. A legal case should be filed against him. This is fraudulent and immoral. Shame on him. What is he trying to prove by making a video involving the Prime Minister’s late mother? Such people must face legal consequences.”

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the video reflects how low Congress is willing to go.

“How can you stoop so low as to make memes of a deceased mother who had nothing to do with politics? She was a humble woman who washed utensils to raise her son, who became Prime Minister. Have some shame. This will not be tolerated. We will take this issue to the entire country," he added.

The BJP's coalition partner in Bihar, Janata Dal (United), also came out strongly against the Congress. JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary criticised the opposition and said, “I don’t know why making fun has become a habit for these people. It shows how deeply frustration has seeped into the opposition ranks.”

Veteran JD(U) leader KC Tyagi added, “We are against this third-grade political mentality. In politics, family members—especially those who are no longer alive—should not be dragged into the battlefield.”

Ameet Satam, Mumbai BJP President and MLA, said, “ With such videos, Congress has shown its true colours. They are spreading low-level propaganda. But the people of this country are watching, and soon, they will respond—by sending such politicians home permanently.”

Interestingly, voices from within the Congress and allied parties also expressed disapproval of the video.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey denounced the overall political environment in Bihar, stating, “Bihar politics has reached a very low point. Whether it’s RJD or BJP, both are in the wrong. Dragging anyone’s mother or father into politics is unfortunate. Even the Prime Minister has no right to ask for votes in his mother’s name. No one—neither BJP nor Congress—should do this. We should rise above personal and family issues and focus on real matters like development, unemployment, and corruption. That is the true direction of democracy.”

Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve was more cryptic, saying, “They will get nothing out of this. The Nitish Kumar government will fall for sure.”

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also spoke out, advocating for respect across political lines: “Every mother deserves respect. Rahul Gandhi also respects PM Modi’s mother. It is not right to debate on this issue—it brings politics to a very low level.”

Meanwhile, the 36-second clip, marked “AI GENERATED,” has been widely shared online and is being seen by the BJP as a personal attack ahead of the Bihar elections. In the video, it is shown that PM Modi is in a dream and his mother is saying such things.

The Congress's video captioned “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams,” comes amid an already heated political climate in Bihar. The BJP has demanded an apology and action against those responsible for posting the video, describing it as a calculated insult aimed at hurting sentiments ahead of polls.

--IANS

jk/dan