From World Cup highs to IPL woes: Mumbai Indians’ slide exposes cracks in star core

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Not too long ago, the Mumbai Indians were the benchmark every franchise aspired to match, a side that defined consistency, built dynasties and turned big moments into routine triumphs. Five titles in eight years had cemented their status as the undisputed heavyweights of the Indian Premier League.

But in IPL 2026, that aura has faded into uncertainty. A campaign that promised revival has instead exposed deeper cracks in leadership, team balance, and most notably, in the form of the very players who not long ago stood at the summit of world cricket.

Just weeks after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have found themselves at the centre of a season that has unravelled alarmingly for the five-time champions.

At the heart of Mumbai’s struggles lies a familiar yet unresolved question — what changed?

The answer traces back to a pivotal shift in leadership. The decision to move on from Rohit Sharma as captain and reinstall Hardik Pandya at the helm was meant to usher in a new era. Instead, it disrupted a structure that had long thrived on stability and clarity. Rohit’s tenure was defined by calm authority and tactical assurance, qualities that had become synonymous with Mumbai’s identity.

The transition, however, has been anything but seamless.

Pandya’s return was expected to bring dynamism and all-round impact. But this season, he has struggled to influence games either with the bat or the ball, while also grappling with the demands of leadership. His inability to close out matches or provide breakthroughs in crucial phases has compounded Mumbai’s problems, leaving the side without a clear on-field driver.

If leadership has been one fault line, form has been another.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain and once the most feared batter in the format, has shown glimpses of fluency but has repeatedly failed to convert starts into match-defining innings. The intent remains, the range of strokeplay intact, but the outcomes have not followed, a reflection of a season where fine margins have consistently gone against Mumbai.

Similarly, Jasprit Bumrah’s campaign has mirrored the team’s collective dip. Long regarded as the gold standard of T20 bowling, Bumrah has struggled to assert his usual control. In a season dominated by high-scoring contests, his lack of wickets and inability to dictate phases has exposed a broader issue: a bowling unit that has failed to function as a cohesive force.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene stressed that the issues are collective rather than individual, citing a lack of consistency across departments.

That inconsistency has defined Mumbai’s season.

The batting order, despite its firepower, has oscillated between promise and collapse. On some nights, the top order has faltered early, leaving the middle order to rebuild under pressure. On others, strong starts have not translated into match-winning totals. Even when the side has managed to post or chase big scores, defensive frailties have undone the effort.

Their bowling, once a pillar of their success, has lacked penetration and control. Opponents have repeatedly capitalised in key phases, while Mumbai have struggled to find reliable wicket-taking options.

Amid this churn, one storyline has stood in contrast.

Rohit Sharma, now featuring only in the ODI format for India after stepping away from T20Is and Tests, has quietly continued to meet expectations despite limited game time and injury setbacks. Having missed several matches this season due to an injury, the former captain returned with a statement performance, a fluent 44-ball 84 while chasing a daunting 229, reminding everyone of the class that underpinned Mumbai’s most successful era.

His comeback knock, stitched alongside Ryan Rickelton, briefly revived belief and offered a glimpse of stability at the top, something Mumbai have sorely lacked. Even in a campaign dominated by inconsistency, Rohit’s ability to deliver under pressure has stood out.

Yet, those moments have been exceptions.

Team construction has also played its part in the decline. In attempting to rebuild their bowling after earlier shortcomings, Mumbai compromised on batting depth, a trade-off that has not yielded the desired balance. The absence of consistent domestic breakthroughs, once a hallmark of their scouting system, has further widened the gap between reputation and performance.

Even the familiar comforts have disappeared.

The Wankhede Stadium, once a fortress, has offered little respite this season. Heavy defeats and high-scoring contests have turned home advantage into yet another uncertainty, symbolising the broader erosion of Mumbai’s dominance.

For now, the Mumbai Indians remain in a precarious position, their playoff hopes hanging by a thread and their identity under scrutiny.

More than results, however, IPL 2026 has become a test of transition.

For a franchise built on certainty, the challenge now lies in rediscovering rhythm, from a captain seeking authority, a batting mainstay searching for sustained impact, and a bowling spearhead striving to regain control.

The echoes of World Cup glory still linger around Mumbai’s Indian core. But in the unforgiving churn of the IPL, past success offers little protection.

And for Mumbai Indians, the fall from trendsetters to strugglers has been as stark as it has been sudden.

With playoff hopes hanging on a thin thread, MI will look to carry the winning momentum in the remaining games as they face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru after a four-day gap, on May 10.

--IANS

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