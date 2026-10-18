From skyscrapers to cockroach-themed pandals: Patna’s Durga Puja pandals in spotlight

Patna, Oct 18 (IANS) As the nine-day Sharadiya Durga Puja nears closure, the festive fervour is high on the streets of Patna and other adjoining cities in Bihar, with thousands of devotees thronging the uniquely designed Puja pandals to pay obeisance to Goddess Durga.

The turnout of devotees at these pandals is set to rise substantially on Maha Ashtami and Navami. With the sound of drums and cymbals, chanting of mantras, vibrant lighting and grand decorations, the entire atmosphere has become imbued with devotion.

Besides devotion to the Goddess, devotees are captivated by the design and uniquely themed Puja pandals, which are drawing plenty of attention. The grandeur of these pandals is captivating both the devotees and social media users.

Across the state, from Patna to Katihar and Munger, pandals have been designed as replicas of world-famous landmarks.

A Durga Puja pandal in Vinodpur, Katihar, has become a major talking point due to its unconventional theme: the idol of Goddess Durga is installed amidst decorations featuring giant cockroaches and spider webs, a theme that aligns with the ongoing political discourse surrounding a "Cockroach Janata Party."

This distinctive style has sparked curiosity among the public. However, the organisers stated that the theme has no connection to national politics or any political commentary. According to them, it is an entirely fictional concept, created solely to entertain visitors and children attending the festivities.

At Patna’s Dakbungalow Square, an approximately 80-foot-tall pandal has been constructed, based on the architectural style of the famous Khajuraho temples in Madhya Pradesh. Inspired by the artistic architecture of these temples, the structure offers devotees a glimpse into religious heritage and craftsmanship.

In Boring Road, another notable place for Durga Puja celebrations, a grand replica of the Farakka Barrage has been created. Standing about 55 feet tall and 55 feet wide, this pandal seeks to bridge religious faith with social concerns, drawing attention to the perennial issues of floods, riverbank erosion, and the challenges faced by farmers in Bihar.

Another pandal at Patna’s Boring Canal Road is also hogging attention because of its unique theme. The pandal, standing at about 100 feet tall and 150 meters long, is adorned with nearly 20,000 bells. A 16-foot-tall idol of Goddess Durga has been installed inside.

Another pandal grabbing attention is in Bariarpur block of Munger district, where the 'Badi Durga Maharani' is drawing crowds because of its immense size and scale. The pandal here stands 250 feet tall and is modelled after the famous Petronas Twin Towers in Malaysia.

The Durga Puja pandals in Bihar exemplify how religious festivals integrate art, architecture, social messages, and local creativity alongside tradition. In some places, replicas of grand structures have left visitors in awe, while elsewhere, unique themes have become the talk of the town.

--IANS

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