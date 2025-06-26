From Puri to Jamalpur: Legacy of Ahmedabad’s 147-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra

Ahmedabad, June 26 (IANS) Gujarat's largest city, Ahmedabad, is all set to witness the 148th edition of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on Friday, one of the awaited spiritual and cultural events. Rooted in centuries of tradition, the Rath Yatra, also known as the ‘Chariot Festival’, is not just a religious procession but a symbol of the state’s cultural heritage, social inclusiveness, and civic coordination.

Ahmedabad’s Rath Yatra is the second largest in India after the one in Puri, Odisha. In the 19th century, Gujarat saw a resurgence of Vaishnavism, particularly through sects like Pushtimarg and Swaminarayan Sampraday, which already had a large urban following.

The Jagannath sect, rooted in the worship of Krishna in tribal and rural forms, found resonance among these urban Vaishnavas. Mahant Narsinhdasji, inspired by the grandeur of the Puri Rath Yatra during his pilgrimage, resolved to establish a similar event in Ahmedabad.

The temple at Jamalpur, believed to have been established nearly 450 years ago, was chosen as the epicentre. He envisioned a procession that not only echoed the spiritual magnificence of Puri but also brought God to the people, especially those unable to travel east.

According to researchers, during British rule, religious festivals became sites of cultural assertion and community identity. The Rath Yatra, with its massive public turnout, vibrant pageantry, and egalitarian participation, became an annual expression of Hindu presence in an increasingly segmented urban society.

Interestingly, the first few Rath Yatras of the late 1800s were carried out with modest chariots and small processions, mostly centred around the walled city. But by the early 20th century, the event had grown so large that the British administration took note, and occasionally intervened under the pretext of law and order.

The procession begins early in the morning, around 7.00 a.m., from the 400-year-old Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur. It passes through key parts of the walled city, including Kalupur, Prem Darwaja, Delhi Chakla, Shahpur, and Astodia, before returning to the temple by late evening, covering a 16-kilometre route.

The chariots carrying the deities, Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, are pulled by hundreds of devotees. The ‘Pahind Vidhi’ or ceremonial sweeping of the path is traditionally performed by the Gujarat Chief Minister, symbolising humility and service. The event is rooted in devotion, but its relevance goes beyond religion; it represents a successful model of mass coordination between citizens, police, civic bodies, and faith groups.

In 2024, over 10 lakh devotees were estimated to have attended, and a similar turnout is expected this year.

"For us, Rath Yatra is not just a festival, it’s an emotion. Watching the deities come out of the temple feels like a personal blessing," said Meena Patel, 52, a Jamalpur resident.

The 2025 edition will see unprecedented technological integration, with AI-based crowd monitoring, 3D route mapping, and surveillance via 3,500 CCTV cameras, 2,872 body-worn cameras, 25 watchtowers, and 240 terrace points.

Over 23,884 security personnel will be deployed, while 484 dilapidated structures along the route have been sealed for safety.

The Rath Yatra has also become a vehicle for social unity, with peace committee meetings, women-led outreach, and community sports and cultural events conducted as part of pre-yatra engagement.

--IANS

janvi/dpb