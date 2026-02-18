February 18, 2026 11:06 PM हिंदी

From Lothal to Somnath, Gujarat sets out tourism roadmap in Budget 2026

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government has declared 2026 as “Gujarat Tourism Year” and announced a series of allocations aimed at strengthening heritage, pilgrimage and coastal tourism infrastructure across the state in the 2026-27 Budget.

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Kanu Desai set out provisions covering key destinations, transport facilities and new promotional initiatives, including the launch of a “Wed in Gujarat” campaign to position the state as a wedding and destination tourism hub.

An allocation of Rs 236 crore has been made for infrastructure development at the Statue of Unity.

The provision is intended to strengthen visitor amenities and related facilities at the site, which remains one of the state’s principal tourism attractions.

The government has earmarked Rs 95 crore for the National Maritime Heritage Museum at Lothal and for the training and deployment of 1,000 tourist guides.

The allocation is aimed at improving interpretation services and enhancing the visitor experience at heritage locations.

For pilgrimage infrastructure, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the Ambaji Corridor Masterplan at Ambaji Temple.

In addition, Rs 55 crore has been set aside for facilities at Bahucharaji Temple, Girnar and along the Narmada Parikrama route, focusing on amenities for pilgrims and improved access.

Coastal and temple tourism projects include Rs 60 crore for development works at Somnath Temple and Shivrajpur Beach, as well as tourism development between Visavada and Porbandar.

The allocation is aimed at upgrading facilities and strengthening the coastal tourism circuit.

To support increased visitor footfall, the government has allocated Rs 447 crore for the development of bus ports at Somnath and Ambaji, intended to improve connectivity and passenger amenities at major pilgrimage centres.

The tourism push is complemented by wider infrastructure spending in the Budget, including substantial allocations for roads and public transport, which are expected to support access to major destinations during the Gujarat Tourism Year 2026.

